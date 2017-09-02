Wenger insists Alexis is '100% committed' to Arsenal despite failed Man City move

Arsene Wenger maintains Alexis Sanchez will continue to play to the best of his ability for Arsenal after a £60million move to Manchester City fell through on the final day of the transfer window.

The Chile attacker had been linked to City, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, throughout the summer and had agreed to reunite with coach Pep Guardiola.

Goal understands the 28-year-old does not want to play for the Gunners again and could end up making the move to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Wenger, however, maintains the former Barcelona star is still ready to give his all to the club.

“Your interest is always to perform and he is 100 per cent committed, I have no doubt about that," Wenger said.

“It’s very difficult for me to speak about what happened because what I want the player to do now is focus on his career, on his season and on Arsenal.

“I spoke before about integrity and values and I always make sure my commitment is at the level expected from the people who pay me and have confidence in me.

“I think the players’ side is exactly the same.”

Arsenal had targeted Thomas Lemar, but they were rejected as the midfielder wanted to stay at Monaco.

And Wenger explained that the 21-year-old's decision had a direct effect on Arsenal's decision to keep Alexis.

“I can’t tell you everything that happened because after that, when you decide to let a player of Sanchez’s calibre go, you need to replace him because nobody would understand that you let the player go," he added.

“When you cannot do it, you keep the player and make a financial sacrifice because what you want, at the end of the day, is to have a team with good potential and top quality.

“That means two things: Sanchez will go, like Mesut Ozil, into the final year of his contract and you either think during the season you will find a way to extend the contract or at the end of the season the players go for free.”