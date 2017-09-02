The Browns made the decision last weekend to name rookie DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback.

NFL roster cuts 2017: Browns release Brock Osweiler

The man expected to be the team's starter when training camp began is now out of a job.

Brock Osweiler was released by the Browns on Friday as the team began trimming its roster from 90 players to 53 before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Browns acquired the 26-year-old Osweiler from the Texans in March, absorbing his four-year, $72 million contract in the process. They tried to find a trade partner to move him prior to April's NFL Draft, but found no takers.

When the Browns began training camp, Osweiler was expected to be the starter until Kizer, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, was ready to start. Kizer then outplayed Osweiler in the first two preseason games, leading the Browns to again seek a trade partner for for the 6-foot-7 quarterback.

While trying to trade Osweiler, the Browns held him out of the team's final two preseason games. With Osweiler out, the Browns will go with second-year quarterbacks Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan behind Kizer.