Jon Jones passed blood test after UFC 214

According to MMA Fighting Jones had tested positive for the steroid Turinabol July 28 in the urine test he submitted the night before his fight. It is important to note that it is possible to test positive for certain drugs and steroids in urine tests, but negative in blood tests. However, blood tests are more reliable.

The UFC light heavyweight champion had been suspended by the UFC for a positive test for two separate steroids prior to his matchup with Cormier at UFC 200, but he had passed separate surprise urine tests July 6 and July 7 leading up to his fight at UFC 214. The steroid Jones tested positive for reportedly only shows up in urine samples.

The one test that showed up positive for the steroid was the one July 28, which he knew was coming. His agent, Malki Kawa, said on "The MMA Hour" that he finds the postive test hard to believe.

“I’m encouraging everyone to go out there and take a look at the tests he passed and the test he failed,” Kawa said. “It’s a three-week window the month of the fight. Jon has passed seven unannounced tests, and the one he’s going to fail is the one that’s announced? It’s weird to me, there’s a lot of things here that don’t add up, and to the UFC, it doesn’t add up."