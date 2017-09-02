Barcelona loan forward Munir to Alaves

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Munir El Haddadi has left Barcelona to join Deportivo Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old forward was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first-team plans at Camp Nou and a host of clubs, both in LaLiga and abroad, were registered with an interest in the forward during the transfer window.

Ajax, Roma and Zenit were all linked with a move for the Spaniard, who scored six goals in 33 LaLiga appearances while on loan at Valencia last season.

However, Alaves - who signed former Barca forward Bojan Krkic on loan from Stoke City on Thursday - have now concluded a deal on deadline day in Spain.

Munir could make his debut for Luis Zubeldia's side when they travel to face Celta Vigo on September 10.

