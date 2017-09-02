August trades are usually reserved for depth moves, when contending teams add pieces here and there to help get them through the last month of the season. Rarely do those trades make a significant impact on pennant races, though; usually, those trades happen before the waiver deadline in July.

Justin Verlander trade has potential to be among best August deals in history

But as Thursday proved, sometimes teams can make massive deals in August to help get them over the hump and into October. The Angels greatly improved their chances at a wild card berth by adding Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips in separate deals. And the Astros, who've been in a malaise since the All-Star break, traded for Justin Verlander.

The Upton and Phillips moves were big, and the Verlander trade was huge. Rarely is a top of the rotation starter moved this late in the season, and rarely are trades made in August that have the potential to alter the playoff landscape in October. But Thursday, there were three deals that could do just that.

In honor of those moves, let's take a look back at the August trades throughout MLB history that have had the most impact on the playoff race. The emphasis here is on playoff race, as some deals definitely look bad in hindsight, depending on your perspective.

Tigers acquire Doyle Alexander (1987)

Everyone remembers this trade because the prospect the Tigers sent to Atlanta turned out to be John Smoltz, but it's easy to forget how much of an impact the deal made for Detroit. On Aug. 12, 1987, the Tigers were 1.5 games behind the division-leading Blue Jays in the AL East. They traded for Alexander, a veteran pitcher in the midst of a pedestrian season with the Braves, with hopes of adding depth to a rotation that included Jack Morris, Walt Terrell and Frank Tanana. Alexander didn't just provide depth, though: He became the ace of the staff, going 9-0 in 11 starts with a 1.53 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4.4 WAR.

The Tigers surged past Toronto and won the division, only to fall to the Twins in the ALCS (where Alexander had a 10.00 ERA, but still). Doyle was so good in his short time in Detroit, he finished eighth in Cy Young voting and 13th in MVP voting. He'd go on to make the All-Star team for the first time in his career in 1988 while helping the Tigers finish just a game behind the division champion Red Sox. All in all, not a bad trade for the Tigers.

Except for, you know, that whole giving up a future Hall-of-Famer thing.

Cardinals acquire Larry Walker (2004)

Fun fact: Walker vetoed a trade in July 2004 that would have sent him to the Rangers in exchange for a pack of prospects that included Ian Kinsler. Instead, the Rockies had to settle for much lesser prospects when they dealt the former MVP to the Cardinals in August of that same year.

St. Louis had the best record in baseball at the time of the trade and Walker only strengthened their already powerful lineup, slotting into the two-hole and hitting in front of the likes of Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds and Scott Rolen. Walker put up a .953 OPS in his time with the Cards and helped get them to the World Series, where they eventually fell to the Red Sox. It was no fault of Walker's that the Cardinals didn't win it all, though: In the three rounds of the playoffs, he put up OPS numbers of 1.244, .864 and 1.366.

Blue Jays acquire David Cone (1992)

If you had to pick a historical trade that might come close to the Verlander deal in significance, this might be it. In late August 1992, the Blue Jays were 2.5 games up in the AL East and pushing to get back into the playoffs for the second year in a row. They added Cone, the ace of the Mets' staff and an All-Star that year, to an already dominant rotation that included Jack Morris, Jimmy Key and Juan Guzman.

Cone held up his end of the deal, pitching to a 2.55 ERA and a 1.7 WAR with the Jays and helping them win their first of two back-to-back World Series championships. The Blue Jays traded Jeff Kent for Cone, but he wasn't Jeff Kent yet and wouldn't be until he got to San Francisco in 1997, so it all worked out for the best.

Red Sox acquire Larry Andersen (1990)

Here's another one of those “team trades a future Hall-of-Famer in August for a veteran pitcher” deals. This one is harder to justify than the Alexander deal based on results, but Andersen was very good for a Red Sox team that had a very weak bullpen in August 1990. In 15 games he was good for a 1.23 ERA and a 1.3 WAR, and helped the Sox win the division that year only to fall to the A's in the ALCS. Then he bolted to the Padres in free agency the following winter. Oh, and Jeff Bagwell turned out to be pretty good for the Astros. So, yeah, it's kind of hard to make a case for this one.

Dodgers acquire Everybody on the Red Sox (2012)

Well, not everybody. But in late August 2012, the Dodgers flexed their financial muscle and took on the massive contracts of Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford from a struggling Red Sox team (with Nick Punto thrown in for good measure). The trade was an earthquake throughout the league, signaling the Dodgers were entering a new era as one of the biggest spenders in the game.

The trade ultimately didn't help them that year — they finished in second place behind the eventual world champion Giants, missing the playoffs — but it started to pay dividends the next year as the Dodgers started their current streak of division championships. It even benefited the Red Sox, who got out from under those bad contracts and used the money to bring in pieces that would help them win the World Series the next year.