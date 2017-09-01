Fox Sports reportedly is not bringing back all-time hits leader Pete Rose in its MLB postseason coverage.

Fox Sports removes Pete Rose from MLB coverage, report says

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network is removing Rose from the coverage amid allegations that the former Reds and Phillies star had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in the 1970s. Rose, married and playing with the Reds at the time, has admitted that he had the relationship, but he said he thought she was 16. The age of consent in Ohio is 16.

Fox has been dealing with cases of sexual misconduct among its ranks, having suspended at least two Fox News anchors for inappropriate sexual conduct as well as the president of national networks at Fox Sports for inappropriate behavior with female colleagues.

MORE:

Phillies cancel Pete Rose wall of fame induction amid sex scandal



The allegations that Rose had the relationship with the girl surfaced as part of a defamation suit the former Reds manager filed against attorney John Dowd, who served as outside counsel on the case in which Rose received a lifetime ban from the sport in 1989.

The network has declined to comment on the reported removal of Rose.