Astros land Verlander in last-minute trade

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The Houston Astros made a major post-season push at the deadline by acquiring decorated pitcher Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Verlander needed to be traded before Sept. 1 to be eligible to pitch in the playoffs with a new team and the American League-leading Astros made it happen just in time.
Houston sent right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez, outfielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers to Detroit in exchange for the 34-year-old Verlander.
Verlander leaves Detroit as a longtime face of the Tigers franchise. He compiled a 183-114 record with a 3.49 ERA and 2,373 strikeouts in 13 Major League seasons, all with Detroit.
A six-time All-Star, Verlander was selected the AL Most Valuable Player and unanimously voted the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2011.
He is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season and will bring valuable post-season experience to Houston’s team.
"I think he'll add a dimension we don't have," Astros owner Jim Crane told MLB.com.
"I think he'll add a dimension in the playoffs, hopefully, when we get there. I think it's great for the team, I think the players will be excited and fans will be excited."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

