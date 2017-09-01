MLB: Davies' 16th win helps keep Brewers in postseason hunt

Milwaukee Brewers' Zach Davies continued his road success with a clutch 6-3 win over the Washington Nationals in MLB on Thursday.

Davies' 16th win helps keep Brewers in postseason hunt

With the win, Davies (16-7) tied Zack Greinke for the most wins in MLB. He also improved to 10-1 in 15 road starts, beating the Nationals twice in Washington.

The Brewers are desperately trying to reclaim the lead in the National League (NL) Central, but reigning World Series champion the Chicago Cubs have a three-and-half game lead.

The NL wildcard game once looked like a lock to feature the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks, but the

former have faltered recently.

Milwaukee are just two-and-a-half games behind Colorado for the final wildcard spot.

Jonathan Villar led the Brewers offensively on Thursday. The speedy infielder went three for five with a home run (11) and two RBIs. Still batting just .238 this season, Villar could become an important figure in Milwaukee's playoff push due to his versatility in the field and his speed-power combination at the plate.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers completed two massive trades, sending outfielder Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels and ace Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 7-2 New York Mets



Houston Astros 5-1 Texas Rangers



Baltimore Orioles 8-11 Toronto Blue Jays



Miami Marlins 2-3 Philadelphia Phillies



Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Washington Nationals



Minnesota Twins 5-3 Chicago White Sox



Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 Los Angeles Dodgers



New York Yankees 6-2 Boston Red Sox



Chicago Cubs 6-2 Atlanta Braves



San Francisco Giants 2-5 St Louis Cardinals

MORALES HITS BLUE JAYS TO VICTORY

Blues Jays slugger Kendrys Morales collected four hits, three home runs (25) with a career-high seven RBIs in a win over the Orioles. Morales' three-home run game marked the 337th multi-home run game this season, which tied the total from 2016. The MLB record is 362 in 1999.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made another case for American League (AL) MVP by hitting his 21st home run of the season in a win over the Rangers. Altuve finished the game with two hits and two runs scored, raising his average to .355 for the season.

MAEDA STRUGGLES AGAINST DBACKS

There is trouble in paradise with the Dodgers, and starting pitcher Kenta Maeda was far from his best in a loss against the Diamondbacks. Maeda allowed seven earned runs in just three innings. He walked four and served up two home runs in Los Angeles' fifth straight loss.

BRYANT SETS NEW CUBS RECORD

Bryant finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

ANGELS AT RANGERS

The Angels will usher in September with a couple fresh new faces. Having already acquired Upton early on Thursday, Los Angeles secured second baseman Brandon Phillips hours before the deadline. With a scary line-up now in place, the Angels could be a dangerous team should they sneak into the postseason.