Chile star Arturo Vidal appeared to hint at international retirement after his nation's shock loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement

Vidal scored a spectacular own goal as Chile slumped to a 3-0 loss in Santiago on Thursday, but they remained fourth in the CONMEBOL standings.

A veteran of 96 internationals, the 30-year-old midfielder later suggested he could quit the national team, writing on Instagram that some would be happy with his departure.

"Now, every bad vibe that we have in this country must be happy," Vidal wrote.

"But don't worry, not too long before I leave."

Victor Caceres and Richard Ortiz struck in the second half for Paraguay, who sit sixth and just two points behind Chile and Argentina.

Despite Vidal and Alexis Sanchez starting, Juan Antonio Pizzi's men struggled to create chances in front of their home fans.

Pizzi lamented his side's performance, saying: "We must look for other ways.

"If you don't score, you will not have the chance to compete against the best teams."

Chile have a chance to respond when they visit Bolivia on Tuesday.