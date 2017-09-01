Lane Kiffin convinced he would have gotten Alabama past Clemson in CFP title game

Lane Kiffin is not one to hold his tongue. The Florida Atlantic coach certainly didn't do it when he was asked a question this week about his previous employer.

Kiffin told The Washington Post Alabama would be back-to-back national champions today if he had been calling the offensive plays in the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff title game vs. Clemson. Alabama coach Nick Saban replaced Kiffin as coordinator with consultant Steve Sarkisian, a friend of Kiffin's, after the Tide's 24-7 CFP semifinal victory over Washington.

Alabama lost to Clemson 35-31 after the Tigers scored in the final seconds of regulation.

“I do,” Kiffin told the Post. “It’s no disrespect to Steve. No matter who it was, you’ve been there all year long. You’ve been there for the quarterback (Jalen Hurts). You’re all he knew. You were undefeated together. We’ve won [26] straight games together. You feel like, okay, it’s different. As great as Sark is, it’s just different. Again, if it had been 14 points either way . . . when it’s one play here or there, you think if those guys had the person they were used to, it would have made a difference.”

Alabama gained 376 yards total vs. Clemson with Sarkisian directing the offense. The Tide averaged 455.3 yards per game for the season.

Kiffin regularly chafed at Saban's sideline demeanor (and seemingly demeaning outbursts), and he accepted the FAU job prior to the playoff, but it was still surprising to see him be jettisoned him prior to the biggest game of the Tide's season. Months later, Kiffin is letting everyone know he still believes Saban made a bad call.