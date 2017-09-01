Rory McIlroy has still not won a tournament this year. He desperately would like that to change.

Dell Technologies Championship: Rory McIlroy would hate to end year without winning

McIlroy enters this week's Dell Technologies Championship — the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — as the defending champion. Though he is still nursing a rib injury, he feels ready to contend again this week.

"I'd hate to think that I'll end this year without a win," McIlroy said in a press conference. "I've got four tournaments left, really, until I can hopefully make that happen: Here, Chicago, Atlanta and then one back over in Europe.



"Just be nice to get a win before I shut it down for a while. But yeah, you know, again, I feel like I'm capable. It's not as if I'm out there and I'm hurting myself or making it any worse. I feel like I can still go out there and compete. So if you can do that, why not give it a go."

The par-5 18th hole at TPC Boston is one of the most recognizable on Tour. In order to win this week, players will have to take advantage of the short, but tricky, par 5. McIlroy doesn't have a specific plan for the hole, but does understand its importance.

"I think it's one of those holes where it sort of dictates to you where you hit it, depending on what way the wind is," he said. "It's usually either a 3-wood or a driver just straight over that middle bunker. Everything sort of kicks down to the right and then you're leaving yourself in anything from sort of a 5-iron to 3-wood depending on wind conditions and stuff.



"Usually if you give a good tee shot away, you try and go for that green. If the pin is on the left-hand side, you try and miss it on the right. When the pin is on the right-hand side, you try and miss it on the left. It's a pretty severe green. Just really being aware of where that pin placement is, and if you do go for the green, where the easiest up-and-down is."

McIlroy also touched on the current Playoff format. He likened the volatility to that of the NFL, where the best team during the course of the season may not win the whole thing. In contrast, European football does not have a postseason. The winner of the regular season wins its respective league.

"It's hard when I won the Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014 and didn't win the FedEx Cup. I think it definitely — it rewards people that play well this time of the year; that they get hot in the Playoffs," McIlroy said. "Geez, like you to have a football team that goes 16-0 during the regular season that gets beaten in first round of the playoffs and they go home.

"They should be the best team of the year and all of a sudden they get beat in one match and they are not going to the Super Bowl. It's a tough one."

McIlroy will tee off at 1:04 p.m. ET Friday to get his tournament started. He will be playing alongside Si Woo Kim and Ollie Schniederjans.