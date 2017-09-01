There were two major upsets on day one of EuroBasket 2017 as France and Lithuania each suffered shock defeats.

France, Lithuania suffer shock EuroBasket defeats

Ranked fourth and fifth in the world respectively, the two nations are among the favourites to make the latter stages of the tournament.

However, France went down 86-84 in overtime to Finland in Helsinki, after Georgia had managed a surprise by beating Lithuania 79-77 in Tel Aviv.

Tornike Shengelia was the star of Georgia's win, racking up 29 points as Lithuania - the runners-up two years ago - were edged out in a tense finish.

Nando de Colo missed a late three-point attempt in France's loss, with Evan Fournier's 25-point haul proving in vain. Lauri Markkanen shone for the hosts, in front of a record basketball crowd in Finland of 12,167.

In addition to Finland, Greece and Slovenia were the other winners in Group A, recording wins over Iceland and Poland.

Germany beat Ukraine 75-63, despite managing just nine points in the first quarter, to join Georgia in making a winning start in Group B, while Italy triumphed 69-48 against Israel.