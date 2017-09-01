Leeds Rhinos secure top-four berth with thrilling 38-26 victory over Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos booked their place in the Super League semi-finals with a gritty 38-26 win over Hull FC.

Third-placed Hull, who won the Challenge Cup by beating Wigan at Wembley in their last game, soon found themselves behind - Rob Burrow stealing over seven minutes in.

Burrows' try set the tone for an enthralling start, with the sides level at 12-12 after 20 minutes before former Rhino Gareth Ellis was sin-binned following a rough challenge on Stevie Ward.

Leeds soon made their advantage pay, Burrow turning provider with a neat pass into Liam Sutcliffe to go over, with Mitch Garbutt extending their lead prior to the interval.