Birmingham complete club-record Jota signing

Birmingham City have beaten a host of Championship rivals to sign Spanish playmaker Jota in a club-record deal from Brentford.

While the transfer fee is undisclosed, the club confirmed it surpasses the previous record mark of £6 million paid for Nikola Zigic in 2010.

Fulham had appeared front-runners to win Jota's signature before Birmingham, who have won just one of their opening five league games, swooped in on deadline day.

The Celta Vigo product revealed the chance to work under former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp swayed his decision.

"I have come to a big club in the Championship. The manager is one of the most important managers in England," Jota told Blues TV.

"Birmingham have a good team and good players. I think it is a good team to try to go up.

"I think it can be a big year for us and I am very happy."

Jota becomes the second Brentford player to move to Birmingham in the space of 24 hours following defender Harlee Dean's switch on Wednesday.

The Blues also announced the deadline-day signing of former Blackburn midfielder Jason Lowe on a free transfer.