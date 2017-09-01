Byron Buxton injury update: Twins CF's hand isn't broken, report says

The Twins dodged an injury bullet Thursday as an MRI exam showed that the hamate bone in center fielder Byron Buxton's left hand was bruised and not broken, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“I had never heard of a hamate until last night,” said Buxton, who was out of the lineup Thursday with the injury suffered in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Buxton, 23, has been an offensive force lately for the Twins, who at 69-63 entered Thursday's play in the second wild-card spot in the AL, a game ahead of the Angels.

He has slashed .324/.354/.619 in his past 29 games with eight homers and 22 RBIs. His defense and speed also are key factors for Minnesota.

Buxton, who on Monday was named AL Player of the Week, hurt his hand Wednesday on a swing in the first inning when his left hand slipped off the bat.

With Buxton out Thursday, rookie Zack Granite started in center and is expected to fill in as needed while Buxton recovers.