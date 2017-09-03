NFL roster cuts 2017: Practice squad rules, deadline

When NFL team owners in May voted to eliminate the first of two traditional roster cut-down periods before the start of the regular season, they gave coaches an extra week or so to evaluate players who may or may not make their teams. Those players, in turn, were given extra time to prove their worthiness.

But the NFL roster cut rule change also created what waa a chaotic — and in many cases, devastating — two-day stretch from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to trim their 90-man rosters down to 53 players. Each team released up to 37 players, meaning more than 1,100 players around the NFL lost their jobs. While 320 of those players will be signed to practice squads (10 practice squad players per team), about 800 will not.

Here's all you need to know about 2017 roster cuts and practice squad construction.

NFL practice squads: Deadline, rules

For 320 players, getting cut this week won't be the end of the road in the NFL, as each team is granted 10 practice squad players in addition to its 53-man roster.

Teams have until 1 p.m. ET Sunday, a full hour after the waiver claim period following roster cuts ends, to establish their 10-man practice squads. Per the NFL: "No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a Practice Player Contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL Player Contract has been terminated via the waiver system."

An NFL practice squad typically is made up of rookies and undrafted free agents who the team recently cut. Each team can carry up to four veterans — who can have no more than two accrued NFL seasons (six games on 53-man roster qualifies as an accrued season) — on its practice squad, and a player can't be on a given practice squad for more than three seasons. Practice squad players are not eligible to play in games. Teams can sign players from other teams' practice squads as long as the players are added to the new teams' 53-man rosters (active/inactive).

The four teams in the NFC South — Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers — are given an exemption in 2017 to carry 11 practice squad players as part of the NFL's new International Player Pathway Program. The division was chosen in a random draw.

How much do NFL practice squad players make?

Practice squad players in 2017 can earn a minimum of $7,200 per week during the regular season and postseason, per the current CBA, but there is no cap on the amount practice squad players can receive.

The minimum salary for NFL practice squad players has increased and will continue to increase anually for the duration of the current CBA. The minimum weekly practice squad salaries for each year are below.

2011: $5,700

2012: $5,700

2013: $6,000

2014: $6,300

2015: $6,600

2016: $6,900

2017: $7,200

2018: $7,600

2019: $8,000

2020: $8,400

NFL teams before this year's rule change cut players before and after their fourth and final preseason games. Now there's only one cut-down period — after Week 4 preseason games, all of which were scheduled for Thursday night — but teams were able to cut players at will before Thursday.

The deadline for teams to trim their rosters (active/inactive lists) to 53 players was set for 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Per the NFL: "Simultaneously with the cut-down to 53, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List."

For most teams, if not all of them, this would be a two-day process full of agonizing decisions regarding more than 30 players.

There is a waiver claim period for players who get cut, which ends Sunday at noon ET.

NFL roster cuts 2017: Tracker

Waiver requests and terminations of vested veterans

Claiming deadline is noon ET on Sunday.

ARIZONA

WR Carlton Agudosi, DT Peli Anau, LB Alex Bazzie, LB Cap Capi, CB Jarrell Carter, TE Gerald Christian, S Ironhead Gallon, LB Zaviar Gooden, CB Gump Hayes, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Chris Hubert, LB Jarvis Jones, RB Chris Johnson, G Dorian Johnson, G Kaleb Johnson, LB Treâ€™Von Johnson, QB Trevor Knight, LB Ryan Langford, P Richie Leone, CB Ryan Lewis, T Jonathan McLaughlin, S Harlan Miller, DT David Moala, C Daniel Munyer, T Givens Price, WR Jeremy Ross, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, CB Sojourn Shelton, DT Ed Stinson , RB James Summers, DT Pasoni Tasini, G Cole Toner, TE Hakeem Valles, LB Terence Waugh, LB Scooby Wright

ATLANTA

QB Alek Torgersen, WR Anthony Dable, WR Josh Magee, WR Reggie Davis, WR Marvin Hall, WR Deante Burton, RB Jhurell Pressley, TE Joshua Perkins, FB Tyler Renew, C Travis Averill, C Larson Graham, C Cornelius Edison, OL D.J. Tialavea, OL Daniel Brunskill, DE A.J. Jefferson, DE Joe Vellano, DE J'Terius Jones, DE Chris Odom, DT Taniela Tupou, CB Jarnor Jones, S Marcelis Branch, DE Martin Ifedi, LB Josh Keyes, QB Matt Simms, TE Darion Griswold, WR Bra'lon Cherry, WR Reginald Davis, OT Wil Freeman, OT Kevin Graf, DB Akeem King, OL Andreas Knappe, LB Jack Lynn, WR Josh Magee, K Mike Meyer, DB Jordan Moore, RB Kelvin Taylor, DB Deron Washington

BALTIMORE

WR Quincy Adeboyejo, P Kenny Allen, LB Randy Allen, WR C.J. Board, G Jarell Broxton, TE Larry Donnell, DB Otha Foster, T Roubbens Joseph, QB Thaddeus Lewis, LB Boseko Lokombo, TE Ryan Malleck, WR Chris Matthews,RB Taquan Mizzell, C Derrick Nelson, FB Ricky Ortiz, LB Donald Payne, LS Taybor Pepper, CB Reggie Porter, G Jarrod Pughsley, RB Bobby Rainey, WR/RS Keenan Reynolds, G Maurquice Shakir, C Matt Skura, FB/RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, CB Trevin Wade, G/T De'Ondre Wesley, WR Griff Whalen, QB Josh Woodrum, G/C Jeremy Zuttah

BUFFALO

TE Rory Anderson, LB Carl Bradford, WR Jeremy Butler, S Shamiel Gary, OL Cameron Jefferson, RB Jordan Johnson, DT Marquavius Lewis, WR Dezmin Lewis, LB Jacob Lindsey, LB Abner Logan, S Adrian McDonald, OL Jordan Mudge, OL Michael Ola, S Joe Powell, OL Greg Pyke, WR Brandon Reilly, S B.T. Sanders, TE Wes Saxton, CB marcus Sayles, DE Ian Seau, WR Daikiel Shorts, WR Rod Streater, CB Bradley Sylve, DE Max Valles, OL Zach Voytek, QB Keith Wenning, DT Nigel Williams

CAROLINA

LB Ben Boulware, LB Zeek Bigger, OT Blaine Clausell, DE Bryan Cox, DT Eric Crume, WR Austin Duke, C Brian Folkerts, WR Mose Fraizer, WR Trevor Graham, QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Keyarris Garrett, CB Devonte Johnson, DT Toby Johnson, P Andy Lee, DT Gabriel Mass, DE Arthur Miley, DE Zach Moore, DE Efe Obada, S Damien Parms, CB Jeff Richards, WR Fred Ross, DB Zack Sanchez, RB Jalen Simmons, TE Scott Simonson, S Dezmen Southward, TE Eric Wallace, QB Joe Webb, DE Larry Webster, TE Bryce Williams, DT Connor Wujciak, OL David Yankey, FB Darrel Young

CHICAGO

DB Johnthan Banks, OL Taylor Boggs, WR Victor Cruz, DL Jaye Howard, Jr., DL John Jenkins, LB Kelvin Sheppard, LB Dan Skuta, DB B.W. Webb, DL C.J. Wilson, K Roberto Aguayo, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Daniel Braverman, DL Rashaad Coward, WR Titus Davis, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Brandon Greene, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, WR Alton Howard, LB Isaiah Irving, DB Harold Jones-Quartey, OL Dieugot Joseph, OL Mitchell Kirsch, OL Will Poehls, TE MyCole Pruitt, DB Rashaad Reynolds, OL Cyril Richardson, RB Josh Rounds, FB Freddie Stevenson, LB John Timu, QB Connor Shaw, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, LB Alex Scearce

CINCINNATI

LB Bryson Albright, LB Brandon Bell, WR Chris Brown, DE Ryan Brown, DE Will Clarke, S Demetrious Cox, LB P.J. Dawson, DT David Dean, G J.J. Dielman, K Jake Elliott, DE Wallace Gilberry, DE Marcus Hardison, FB Darrin Laufasa, OT Landon Lechler, G Cameron Lee, CB Tony McRae, P Will Monday, OT Kent Perkins, WR Alonzo Russell, G Dustin Stanton, DT Josh Tupou, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT DeShawn Williams, HB Jarveon Williams, S Brandon Wilson, OT Eric Winston

CLEVELAND

WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, WR Josh Boyce, DB Christian Bryant, DB Trey Caldwell, DL Xavier Cooper, OL Anthony Fabiano, LB Ladell Fleming, OL John Greco, CB Joe Haden, WR Rannell Hall, DB J.D. Harmon, DB Alvin Hill, TE J.P. Holtz, TE Nate Iese, C Gabe Ikard, LB Cam Johnson, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Leslie, RB Terrence Magee, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, DB Najee Murray, OL Kitt O'Brien, LB Kenneth Olugbode, QB Brock Osweiler, WR Jordan Payton, K Cody Parkey, DL Karter Schult, DB Channing Stribling, DL Brandon Thompson, RB Brandon Wilds, WR James Wright

DALLAS

DE Richard Ash, DE Woody Baron, S Robert Blanton, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, WR Brian Brown, C Ross Burbank, CB Dejaun Butler, DT Jordan Carrell, T Emmett Cleary, G Kadeem Edwards, LB Kennan Gilchrist, CB John Green, WR Karel Hamilton, RB Ronnie Hillman, P Sam Irwin-Hill, DT Joey Ivie, TE Blake Jarwin, WR Andy Jones, LB Joseph Jones, DE Lenny Jones, WR Lance Lenoir, DE Darnell Leslie, LB Lamar Louis, QB Luke McCown, TE M.J. McFarland, QB Kellen Moore, DE Lewis Neal, WR Uzoma Nwachukwu, CB Sammy Seamster, S Jameill Showers, G Dan Skipper, G Nate Theaker, CB Marquez White, LS Zach Wood

DENVER

DE Nelson Adams, S Dante Barnett, DE Jimmy Bean, WR Marlon Brown, C Dillon Day, OLB Vontarrius Dora, OLB Ken Ekanem, ILB Jerrol Garcia-Williams, ILB Quentin Gause, OLB Deon Hollins, G Cameron Hunt, NT Tyrique Jarrett, OT Cedrick Lang, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, OLB Danny Mason, LB Deiontrez Mount, OT Justin Murray, WR Anthony Nash, NT Kyle Peko, WR Kalif Raymond, RB Stevan Ridley, CB Marcus Rios, TE Steven Scheu, OL Michael Schofield, WR Hunter Sharp, QB Kyle Sloter, ILB Kevin Snyder, DE Shakir Soto, S Orion Stewart, S Dymonte Thomas, RB Juwan Thompson, TE Austin Traylor, S T.J. Ward, OT Elijah Wilkinson, RB Stanley Williams

DETROIT

RB Matt Asiata, LB Thurston Armbrister, CB Adairius Barnes, OT Nick Becton, WR Jace Billingsley, G Connor Bozick, S Alex Carter, DT Ego Ferguson, WR Dontez Ford, DB Tramain Jacobs, QB Brad Kaaya, C Leo Koloamatangi, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, TE Khari Lee, DT Derrick Lott, DT Caushaud Lyons, S Rolan Milligan, DE Giorgio Newberry, T Storm Norton, DE Pat O'Connor, TE Scott Orndoff, WR Michael Rector, WR Dez Stewart, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan, TE Cole Wick, LB Antwione Williams

GREEN BAY

G Kofi Amichia, CB Donatello Brown, TE Emanuel Byrd, QB Joe Callahan, LB Johnathan Calvin, WR Michael Clark, WR Montay Crockett, WR Malachi Dupre, G Thomas Evans, LB Reggie Gilbert, G Geoff Gray, LB Cody Heiman, DT Calvin Heurtelou, QB Taysom Hill, CB Daquan Holmes, T Robert Leff, LB Josh Letuligasenoa, DT Izaah Lunsford, LB Derrick Mathews, WR Max McCaffrey, G/T Adam Pankey, TE Aaron Peck, RB Kalif Phillips, DT Brian Price, CB Raysean Pringle, S Aaron Taylor, LB Jordan Tripp, S Jermaine Whitehead, WR DeAngelo Yancey, LS Derek Hart, WR Colby Pearson, RB William Stanback

HOUSTON

TE RaShaun Allen, WR Dres Anderson, DT Eli Ankoy, C Erik Austell, S Lonnie Ballentine, TE Evan Baylis, P Corey Carter, LB Mike Catapano, S K.J. Dillon, OT Laurence Gibson, DE Matthew Godin, WR Justin Hardee, DT Rickey Hatley, WR Germone Hopper, CB Bryce Jones, WR Marcus Leak, LB Eric Lee, WR Riley McCarron, LB Sio Moore, CB Robert Nelson Jr., K Nick Novak, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Gimel President, G David Quessenberry, LB Shakeel Rashad, CB Denzel Rice, CB Marcus Roberson, DE Daniel Ross, G Chad Slade, S Malik Smith, WR Chris Thompson, G Josh Walker, LB Tony Washington Jr., LB Avery Williams WR Wendall Williams, WR Devin Street, LB Dayon Pratt, QB Brandon Weeden

INDIANAPOLIS

LB Akeem Ayers, CB Dante Blackmon, DT Josh Boyd, WR Marvin Bracy, WR Fred Brown, T Fahn Cooper, LB Lavar Edwards, S Tyson Graham Jr., S Lee Hightower, WR Bug Howard, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, WR Justice Liggins, RB De'Mard Llorens, DT T.Y. McGill, G Blake Muir, WR JoJo Natson, DT David Parry, RB Troymaine Pope, G Adam Redmond, RB Daaryl Richardson, WR Brian Riley, ILB Darnell Sankey, WR Valdez Showers, OLB Garrett Sickels, LB Sean Spence, DE Jhaustin Thomas, T Arturo Uzdavinis, G Terran Vaughn, QB Phillip Walker, CB Corey White, S Andrew Williamson, TE Steven Wroblewski, T Andrew Wylie

JACKSONVILLE

RB Tim Cook, DE Hunter Dimick, CB Brian Dixon, TE Alex Ellis, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, LB Andrew Gachkar, OL Avery Gennesy, DE Malliciah Goodman, TE David Grinnage, RB DuJuan Harris, DB Tracy Howard, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, S Jeron Johnson, OL Nila Kasitati, DT Tueni Lupeamanu, DT Kevin Maurice, LB Josh McNary, DE Carroll Phillips, OL Chris Reed, DB Ezra Robinson, DE Jonathan Woodard

KANSAS CITY

DL Ricky Ali'ifua, CB De'Vante Bausby, TE Orson Charles, OL Joseph Cheek, WR Gehrig Dieter, TE Gavin Escobar, K Sam Ficken, CB Jacoby Glenn, CB Trevon Hartfield, T Donald Hawkins, T Josh James, WR Seantavius Jones, WR Tevin Jones, WR Marcus Kemp, G Damien Mama, LB Justin March-Lillard, S Leon McQuay, LB Earl Okine, OL Mike Pearson, RB Devine Redding, OL Jah Reid, LB Marcus Rush, CB Larry Scott, RB C.J. Spiller, QB Joel Stave, WR Tony Stevens, DT Maurice Swain, S Steve Terrell, DT Cam Thomas, G Andrew Tiller, WR Robert Wheelwright

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

P Toby Baker, RB Kenjon Barner, QB Mike Bercovici, G Brett Boyko, WR Da'Ron Brown, NT Ryan Carrethers, QB Kellen Clemens, LB Kyle Coleman, TE Jeff Cumberland, CB Michael Davis, TE Mike Estes, CB Randall Evans, C/G Barrett Gouger, WR Jamaal Jones, K Josh Lambo, S Dwight Lowery, WR Mitchell Paige, WR Andre Patton, WR Cameron Posey, CB Trovon Reed, DT Caraun Reid, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brandon Stewart, CB Brad Watson, TE Matt Weiser, RB Andre Williams

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DT Omarius Bryant, WR K.D. Cannon, OL Parker Collins, K Travis Coons, CB Carlos Davis, LB Kevin Davis, OL Michael Dunn, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, LB Josh Forrest, DB Tyquwan Glass, RB Aaron Green, TE Cory Harkey, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Michael Jordan, OL Alex Kozan, OLB Willie Mays, LB Cassanova Mckinzy, WR Paul McRoberts, OLB Andy Mulumba, OL Pace Murphy, LB Folarin Orimolade, QB Dan Orlovsky, DB Aarion Penton, NT Mike Purcell, FB Sam Rogers, WR Shakeir Ryan, DT Casey Sayles, WR Brandon Shippen, WR Nelson Spruce, OLB Carlos Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, OLB Davis Tull, G Cody Wichmann, TE Travis Wilson

MIAMI

LS Winston Chapman, P Matt Darr, QB Brandon Doughty, TE Thomas Duarte, G Isame Faciane, QB David Fales, WR Trey Griffey, S A.J. Hendy, T Sean Hickey, CB Larry Hope, RB Storm Johnson, LB Deon Lacey, WR Rashad Lawrence, WR Malcolm Lewis, CB Jordan Lucas, DE Camerson Malveaux, DE Praise Martin-Oguike, WR Mitch Mathews, WR Drew Morgan, DT Lawrence Okoye, TE Chris Pantale, CB Lafayette Pitts, DE Joby Saint Fleur, RB De'Veon Smith, WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, LB Junior Sylvestre, DE Julius Warmsley, T Avery Young

MINNESOTA

G Willie Beavers, WR Moritz Bohringer, G Alex Boone, DT Dylan Bradley, CB Sam Brown, TE Kyle Carter, DT Chunky Clements, OL T.J. Clemmings, LB Noor Davis, T Reid Fragel, WR Isaac Fruechte, QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Bronson Hill, WR Cayleb Jones, G Zac Kerin, K Marshall Koehn, LB Elijah Lee, QB Mitch Leidner, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, CB Jabari Price, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, CB Tre Roberson, LB Edmond Robinson, WR R.J. Shelton, T Austin Shepherd, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DT Will Sutton, P Taylor Symmank, G Freddie Tagaloa, S Jack Tocho, TE Nick Truesdell

NEW ENGLAND

RB Brandon Bolden, OL Jamil Douglas, OL James Ferentz, RB D.J. Foster, LB Jonathan Freeny, DL Geneo Grissom, DL Woodrow Hamilton, OL Ted Karras, DL Darius Kilgo, TE James O'Shaughnessy and WR Tony Washington, LB Trevor Bates, FB Glenn Gronkowski, WR Devin Lucien and WR K.J. Maye, DL Josh Augusta, DL Michael Bart, WR Austin Carr, TE Sam Cotton, RB LeShun Daniels, Jr., LB Brooks Ellis, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, DB D.J. Killings, OL Jason King, DB Will Likely, OL Conor McDermott, DB Kenny Moore II, OL Max Rich, DB Jason Thompson, DB Damarius Travis, LB Nick Usher, LB Christian Kuntz

NEW ORLEANS

OT Khalif Barnes, LB Adam Bighill, TE Braedon Bowman, DB Taveze Calhoun, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Audie Cole, WR Travin Dural, DB Malik Foreman, G John Fullington, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Obum Gwacham, WR De'Quan Hampton, T Bruce Harris, DB Erik Harris, DT John Hughes, DE Alex Jenkins, DE Jason Jones, WR Jake Lampman, RB Zach Line, DT Ashaad Mabry, DB Arthur Maulet, LB Michael Mauti, DT Tony McDaniel, DB Elijah Mitchell, QB Ryan Nassib, G Kristjan Sokoli, DB Damian Swann, C Cameron Tom, G Landon Turner, OT Jerry Ugokwe, RB Darius Victor, LB Jonathan Walton, DT Justin Zimmer

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Khalid Abdullah, CB DaShaun Amos, OL Adam Bisnowaty, WR Marquis Bundy, LB Chris Casher, LB Steven Daniels, CB Donte Deayon, RB Shaun Draughn, WR Ed Eagan, WR C.J. Germany, DB Tay Glover-Wright, LB Curtis Grant, DB Daniel Gray, OL Jon Halapio, FB Jacob Huesman, QB Josh Johnson, OL Jarron Jones, WR Jerome Lane, G Richard Levy, LB Stansly Maponga, S Ryan Murphy, K Mike Nugent, DE Owa Odighizuwa, DB Eric Pinkins, WR Darius Powe, DL Bobby Richardson, S Trey Robinson, OL Matt Rotheram, WR Travis Rudolph, DB Tim Scott, WR Canaan Severin, LB Deontae Skinner, DL Devin Taylor, CB Nigel Tribune, TE Will Tye, DL Jordan Williams

NEW YORK JETS

RB Anthony Firkser, RB Romar Morris, RB Jahad Thomas, WR Frankie Hammond, WR Gabe Marks, WR Jalin Marshall, WR Lucky Whitehead, WR Kenbrell Thompkins, WR Dan Williams, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, OL Alex Balducci, OL Chris Bordelon, OL Ben Braden, OL Javarious Leamon, DL Patrick Gamble, DL Deon Simon, DL Lawrence Thomas, LB Frank Beltre, LB Connor Harris, DB Xavier Coleman, DB Robenson Therezie, DB Shamarko Thomas, ST Tanner Purdum, OL Jeff Adams, TE Brandon Barnes, DB Armagedon Draughn, DL Jeremy Faulk, WR Chris Harper, ST Ross Martin, LB Spencer Paysinger, LS Tanner Purdum, DB David Rivers, OL Craig Watts, WR Myles White

OAKLAND

OL Kareem Are, RB George Atkinson III, CB Breon Borders, DT Paul Boyette, WR K.J. Brent, OT Chauncey Briggs, DE Fadol Brown, TE Pharaoh Brown, LB Shilique Calhoun, S Anthony Cioffi, RB Jon Crockett, CB Kenneth Durden, LS Andrew East, LB IK Enemkpali, LB Najee Harris, WR Keon Hatcher, TE Cooper Helfet, TE Gabe Holmes, RB Elijah Hood, CB Chris Humes, DL Branden Jackson, S Rickey Jefferson, LB Rufus Johnson, LB LaTroy Lewis, S Marcus McWilson, WR Jaydon Mickens, TE Ryan Oâ€™Malley, G Oni Omoile, LB Brady Sheldon, G Ian Silberman, G Jordan Simmons, L Giorgio Tavecchio, WR Isaac Whitney, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, WR Ishmael Zamora

PHILADELPHIA

OL Josh Andrews, DB Ron Brooks, TE Billy Brown, LB Don Cherry, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, TE Anthony Denham, QB Dane Evans, LB Carlos Fields, LB Nathan Gerry, T Dillon Gordon, G Darrell Greene, CB Aaron Grymes, DT Justin Hamilton, T Taylor Hart, P Cameron Johnston, RB Byron Marshall, DE Jake Metz, C Aaron Neary, C Tyler Orlosky, T Victor Salako, CB C.J. Smith, LB Christian Tago, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Paul Turner, WR Greg Ward, DB Mitchell White, CB Jomal Wiltz, DT Gabe Wright, TE Adam Zaruba

PITTSBURGH

WR Demarcus Ayers, DT Christian Brown, C Ruben Carter, OL Ethan Cooper, RB Knile Davis, CB Brandon Dixon, C Kyle Friend, LB Matt Galambos, LB Austin Gearing, S Malik Golden (waived/injured), CB Senquez Golson, S Jacob Hagen, WR Cobi Hamilton, LS Colin Holba, DE Lavon Hooks, QB Bart Houston, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE David Johnson, LB Steven Johnson, DE Francis Kallon, LB Keith Kelsey, DE Johnny Maxey, TE Jake McGee, OT Brian Mihalik, OL Keavon Milton, TE Phazahn Odom, CB Dashaun Phillips, DT Roy Philon, OT Jake Rodgers, CB JaCorey Shepherd, WR Justin Thomas, RB Fitzgerald Touissant, WR Marcus Tucker, S Terrish Webb and RB Trey Williams

SAN FRANCSICO

QB Matt Barkley, C Tim Barnes, TE Blake Bell, RB Kapri Bibbs, LB Austin Calitro, WR DeAndre Carter, CB Will Davis, NT Quinton Dial, DL Leger Douzable, OL J.P. Flynn, OL Andrew Gardner, RB Tim Hightower, TE Cole Hikutini, CB Asa Jackson, WR Jeremy Kerley, OL Andrew Lauderdale, DL Sen'Derrick Marks, FB Tyler McCloskey, QB Nick Mullens, WR Louis Murphy, DL Noble Nwachukwu, WR Tim Patrick, OL Norman Price, K Nick Rose, LB Shayne Skov, WR DeAndre Smelter, S Vinnie Sunseri, OL Darrell Williams Jr.

SEATTLE

TE Stevie Donatell,QB Trevone Boykin, T Darrell Brown, LB Rodney Butler, RB Alex Collins, RB Mike Davis, WR Cyril Grayson, DT Tylor Harris, C Joey Hunt, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Kenny Lawler, DT Jeremy Liggins, DT Greg Milhouse, WR David Moore, LB Kache Palacio, C/G Will Pericak, LB Otha Peters, WR Darreus Rogers, DT Garrison Smith, WR Rodney Smith, TE Tyrone Swoopes, T Tyrus Thompson, CB Mike Tyson, LB Christian French, CB Demetrius McCray, DT Rodney Coe, CB Pierre Desir, WR Kasen Williams , LB Mike Morgan, FB Marcel Reece, DT Ahtyba Rubin

TAMPA BAY

DE Mehdi Abdesmad, OL Josh Allen, DE Sterling Bailey, DE Tarvaris Barnes, LB Richie Brown, LB Riley Bullough, CB Mariel Cooper, WR Donteea Dye, DE Hendrick Ekpe, RB Russell Hansbrough, CB Vernon Harris, G Jarvis Harrison, WR Shaq Hill, K Zach Hocker, WR Josh Huff, S Marqueston Huff, FB Austin Johnson, S Isaiah Johnson, T Korren Kirven, LB Jeff Knox, OL Mike Liedtke, T Marquis Lucas, WR Freddie Martino, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Jonathan Moxey, LB Eric Nzeocha, DB Cody Riggs, G James Stone, WR Derel Walker, TE Tevin Westbrook, WR Bobo Wilson, LS Andrew DePaola, DE George Johnson, LB Paul Magloire, RB Blake Sims

Tennessee

CB Manny Abad, TE Jace Amaro, DE Angelo Blackson, NT DeAngelo Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Darius Jennings, S Denzel Johnson, WR Jonathan Krause, WR KeVonn Mabon, T Tyler Marz, G Josue Matias, WR Tre McBride, T Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Giovanni Pascascio, T Jonah Pirsig, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Cameron Robbins, T Brad Seaton, TE Tim Semisch, G Jake Simonich, CB Darrius Sims, CB D'Joun Smith, C Mark Spelman, LB Justin Staples, WR Eric Weems, NT Antwaun Woods

WASHINGTON

S Will Blackmon, DL A.J. Francis, DL Brandon Banks, TE E.J. Bibbs, C Lucas Crowley, WR Robert Davis, TE Manasseh Garner, WR Maurice Harris, WR Matt Hazel, RB Kenny Hilliard, CB Tevin Homer, WR Levern Jacobs, RB Matt Jones, G Kyle Kalis, T John Kling, G Arie Kouandjio, LB Nico Marley, DL Joey Mbu, CB Jeremiah McKinnon, OL Kendall Pace, T Vinston Painter, WR Zach Pascal, C Ronald Patrick, DL Ondre Pipkins, WR James Quick, LB Pete Robertson, S Fish Smithson, WR Jamari Staples, QB Nate Sudfeld, LB Ron Thompson Jr., LB Lynden Trail, LB Zach Vigil, G Isaiah Williams