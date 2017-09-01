Australian Kyrgios fined $5,500 for bad behavior

News

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios was fined a total of $5,500 for bad behavior during his U.S. Open first-round defeat, organizers said on Thursday.

Kyrgios, seeded 14th, smashed his racket and cursed as he expressed his frustration during a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to fellow Australian John Millman on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old received a $3,000 fine for 'audible obscenity' and a $2,500 fine for 'abuse of rackets and equipments', said a U.S. Tennis Association statement.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

