Julian Green joins Greuther Fuerth on season-long loan

Julian Green has moved from the Bundesliga to the 2.Bundesliga for the second time in 2017, this time joining Greuther Fuerth on a season-long loan from Stuttgart.
Green joined then-second division side Stuttgart on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich in January 2017, and scored one goal in 10 league appearances as the club earned promotion to the Bundesliga.
But the 22-year-old has not been in Stuttgart's plans to begin the season, and has dropped down to the second division in search of playing time.
BREAKING: @J_Green37 makes a one-season loan move to @kleeblattfuerth. Best of luck, Julian! pic.twitter.com/GMCzZpzPAm
— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) August 31, 2017
Greuther Fuerth are sitting bottom of the 2.Bundesliga, with four losses in their first four league matches.
I want to play regularly, therefore I'm glad to take this step to @kleeblattfuerth #jg37 pic.twitter.com/4bp34mXtMO
— Julian Green (@J_Green37) August 31, 2017
The Tampa-born Green has been capped eight times by the USA, most recently in a friendly against New Zealand in October 2016.