Julian Green joins Greuther Fuerth on season-long loan

Julian Green has moved from the Bundesliga to the 2.Bundesliga for the second time in 2017, this time joining Greuther Fuerth on a season-long loan from Stuttgart.

Green joined then-second division side Stuttgart on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich in January 2017, and scored one goal in 10 league appearances as the club earned promotion to the Bundesliga.

But the 22-year-old has not been in Stuttgart's plans to begin the season, and has dropped down to the second division in search of playing time.

Greuther Fuerth are sitting bottom of the 2.Bundesliga, with four losses in their first four league matches.



The Tampa-born Green has been capped eight times by the USA, most recently in a friendly against New Zealand in October 2016.