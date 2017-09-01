In his third full major league season, Francisco Lindor is not only regarded as one of the best young players in the game, but one of the best players in baseball, period.

SN50: Francisco Lindor emerges as an elite — and complete — MLB player

Take it from someone who witnesses Lindor’s greatness on an everyday basis, Fox Sports Ohio analyst Rick Manning, who’s in his 28th season calling Indians games on TV.

“He’s something special,” Manning said of Lindor, who ranks in the top 10 on Sporting News' list of MLB's best young players.

MORE: Sporting News' Top 50 Young Players in Baseball

Lindor, 23, made his major league debut on June 14, 2015, but struggled offensively early on. Through 24 games and 103 at bats, he was slashing .232/.267/.326.

“Originally when the Indians brought him up to the big leagues, they didn’t know if he’d be able to offensively compete,” Manning said. “They thought he was gonna have a little trouble up here.”

But after those first 100 at bats, Manning said, Lindor took off offensively and never looked back. Those next 75 games in 2015, Lindor slashed .339/.380/.532 with 10 homers, nine triples and 11 steals. It was good enough for a second place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting (Carlos Correa of the Astros won it), as he batted .313 for the season and the Indians finished 81-80.

In the minor leagues, Lindor was better known for his defensive prowess, and he’s made as big a difference defensively, if not more so, than with his offense.

In 2014, the year before Lindor took over the shortstop position for Cleveland, the Indians were 29th in baseball in Defensive Runs Saved with minus-66, according to Fangraphs. Between 2012 and 2014, the Tribe were minus-151 in DRS, also the second-worst mark in the game.

“And the minute he took over,” Manning said, “they went from one of the worst fielding infields to one of the best.”

Manning is correct. Since the 2015 season, Cleveland is plus-51 in DRS, seventh in the major leagues. From the shortstop position alone, the Indians are a plus-25 since 2015 when Lindor came up, fourth best in baseball.

“He’ll be out there early for work every single day defensively with his infield instructor Mike Sarbaugh, and he’s taking ground balls, he’s working with his hands, but he’s having fun,” Manning said. More on the fun part in a bit.

Lindor’s defensive ability has left such an impression on Manning that he thinks Lindor can be as good defensively as another former Indian Manning used to cover for 11 seasons, Omar Vizquel.

“I gotta tell you that Frankie Lindor, he needs to put his time in and he could probably be as good as Omar Vizquel because he just plays that position and you take it for granted,” Manning said. “He’s that special. He’s got great hands, he’s got range, he knows the speed of runners.”

Since that 2015 season, Lindor has been one of the game’s best and most consistent switch hitters. He made the All-Star team and finished ninth in the A.L. MVP voting in 2016, when he hit .301 with 15 homers and 19 steals, helped lead the Tribe to the AL pennant and won the Gold Glove award.

So far this season, Lindor’s average has dipped, but his power has started to develop — he's reached 25 homers and 30 doubles already for the AL Central leaders. Lindor once again represented the Tribe as an All-Star.

But back to fun. Lindor has a lot of fun out there on the baseball field, Manning said. Lindor’s nickname on the back of his jersey’s for this weekend’s Players Weekend will be Mr. Smile.



Here's the jersey Francisco Lindor will wear during Players Weekend: pic.twitter.com/jCIvYbZEd2

— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) August 9, 2017



Lindor’s genuine, fun-loving personality is the same whether it’s several hours before a game, during the game or in the clubhouse, Manning said.

“And if you ... watch one of our telecasts and they come off the field, you just watch him before they go into the dugout,” Manning said. “He waits at the top step until everyone comes in off the field just to give them a high five or to talk to them or say something to them every single inning.”

Manning said that Lindor is engaged in everything he does, and is already a confident leader for this Indians team. Not bad for a 23-year-old who still craves his mom’s homemade lasagna.

“He’s one guy I would go pay to see play the game of baseball. And you can’t say that about many,” Manning said.