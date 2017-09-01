Arizona State has continued Pat Tillman's legacy.

Pat Tillman statue unveiled at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium

The school unveiled a bronze statue of the former Sun Devil and held a ceremony in his honor in the revamped stadium on Wednesday.

Several hundred people were at the ceremony, including Tillman's family, current and former Arizona State players, and officials from the university.

“Pat spent his whole life trying to be the best possible person he could possibly be,’’ Tillman's brother Kevin said at the ceremony, via the Arizona Republic. “He didn’t focus on money. He didn’t focus on fame. He didn’t focus on a pretty statue. It was: 'How to make myself better?' ASU gave him that opportunity.”

The statue is situated at end of the tunnel where players run onto the field, and now they will touch the statue before every game.

Tillman played at Arizona State from 1994-97 and was picked up by the Cardinals in the 1998 NFL Draft. He left the NFL in 2003 to become an Army Ranger.

He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.