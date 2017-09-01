News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fearnley wins Comm Games marathon gold
Fearnley, De Rozario win Comm Games marathon gold

Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Benedikt Howedes doesn't want to be compared to the departed Leonardo Bonucci as he looks to carve out a role at Juventus.

Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons

Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons

The Germany international - who won the World Cup in 2014 - has initially arrived from boyhood club Schalke on loan, although the Serie A champions have the option to buy next year.

Juventus were searching for reinforcements at the back following the sale of Bonucci to domestic rivals AC Milan.

However, Howedes - who will automatically trigger a permanent transfer if he makes at least 25 appearances for Juventus this term - feels he deserves to be judged in his own right.

"I do not think it is appropriate to be compared to Bonucci, I am a different player and a different person and I want to be judged for my performances," he told JTV.

"I will definitely give you everything I can to make the most of Juventus."

At his official unveiling on Thursday, Howedes revealed how he always held a desire to move outside of the Bundesliga.

"I wanted to play abroad and I've been able to seize this opportunity I immediately considered the right choice," the 29-year-old said.

"I feel Juventus is one of the top five most important clubs in the world. I can't say anything but express my happiness to be here and give my contribution to a successful future at Juve.

"I definitely consider myself a leader, I was captain of Schalke for six years.

"Even in the youth team I had the role of captain so ever since I was young I've been accustomed to being a leader. I have to adapt here and carve out my place in the squad."

Back To Top