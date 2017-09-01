Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Davide Zappacosta for an initial £23 million from Torino.

Chelsea close to shock £23m Zappacosta signing from Torino

The Torino star was subject to interest from Inter earlier in the window, but reports emerged in Italy on deadline day that the west London club had emerged as a candidate to sign him. Now Antonio Conte's side are close to their fifth signing of the summer.

Zappacosta is expected to sign a four-year deal and Chelsea could pay an additional £4.5 in add-ons for the 25-year-old Italy international.

The Blues will feel a sense of relief after missing out on several targets to strengthen their wing-back position. The Stamford Bridge side saw a £35m bid accepted by Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, only for the England international to snub them and join Liverpool on Thursday.

Chelsea also missed out on Alex Sandro and Danilo earlier in the transfer window and most recently made an approach to sign Rafinha from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea continue their negotiations to add Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater after their most recent £32m offer for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, they look set to miss out on Fernando Llorente who is having his medical at Tottenham, despite a £15m bid from the Blues.