Tottenham sign PSG defender Aurier on deadline day

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier for a reported fee of £23million.

BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day

The right-back completed his move on deadline day and signed a five-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side after he was granted a work permit.

Aurier was linked with a host of clubs from around Europe, including Spurs' Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

"This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," he told Spurs' official website.

"This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.

"The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier."

The 24-year-old's signing adds to a busy end to the transfer window for Tottenham, who brought in Juan Foyth from Estudiantes on Wednesday and have also landed Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga over the last week of the window.

Aurier joins Kieran Trippier and youngster Kyle Walker-Peters as Spurs' right-back options following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City last month, which was reportedly worth £50m.

Dani Alves' arrival at PSG from Juventus left Aurier behind both him and Thomas Meunier in the French capital.

The Ivory Coast international played 22 Ligue 1 games last season and spent three years at PSG after joining from Toulouse initially on loan in 2014.

He won the league twice, among a total of 11 domestic trophies.

It is expected that Spurs will add to their ranks before the window closes, with Swansea City's Fernando Llorente on their radar.