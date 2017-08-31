Danny Drinkwater's move to Chelsea is edging closer after the Premier League champions upped their bid for the Leicester midfielder to £32 million on transfer deadline day, Goal understands.

Chelsea make £32 million Drinkwater offer but have yet to approach Mahrez

The England international has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to secure his move away from Leicester before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea have been trying to finalise a deal for Drinkwater for the past month as they hope to add another English player to their squad after two Premier League games of fielding none in their starting line-up.

Leicester's original asking price for the 27-year-old was £40m but Chelsea are expecting to bring that down a little with the transfer window closing at 23:00 BST.

The Foxes, meanwhile, are pushing to secure a deal for Sporting's Adrien Silva as a replacement for Drinkwater after their attempts to sign him failed last summer.

Drinkwater's team-mate Riyad Mahrez has also been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but it is understood that no approach has yet been made.

Chelsea are also no longer favourites to sign Fernando Llorente after Tottenham agreed a £15m fee to sign the 32-year-old striker from Swansea City.