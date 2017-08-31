News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

Makarova shocks Wozniacki to end marathon day in New York

By Steve Keating
Reuters /

By Steve Keating

Makarova shocks Wozniacki to end marathon day in New York

Makarova shocks Wozniacki to end marathon day in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ekaterina Makarova closed out a marathon day at the U.S. Open with a surprise triumph over fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki as the Russian registered a first win in eight meetings against the former world number one and a place in the third round.
After rain washed out most of Tuesday's play, there was a bumper schedule at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as officials raced to get back on track and the 40th-ranked Makarova brought the curtain down with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-1 win.
Twice a runner-up at Flushing Meadows, Wozniacki arrived in New York ready to claim an elusive first grand slam crown and add some sheen to a frustrating season that has seen the 27-year-old reach six finals but fail to win a single one of them.
However, the Dane, who has won more matches than any player on the WTA Tour this season, was quickly in trouble and dropped a one-sided opening set.
Makarova moved ahead in the second, breaking her opponent at the first opportunity, but the Russian was unable to close out the contest as a resilient Wozniacki forced a tie-break, which she won 7-5 to set up a decider.
The reprieve was short-lived, however, as Makarova swept through the first five games of the third set to set up a victory that denied Wozniacki a chance of reclaiming the world number one ranking had she gone on to claim the title.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by John O'Brien)

Back To Top