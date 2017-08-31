Chris Stroud is fighting for position in the FedEx Cup playoffs this week near Boston, but back at his house near Houston, there are people fighting for much more.

Chris Stroud opens home as Harvey shelter

Stroud, who lives just north of Houston, has been sheltering people from the devastation left by hurricane Harvey. Though he has not been able to get home himself, Stroud found a way to help the city in need.

“We had 20 people come to my house, including kids. They have been there since last Friday," Stroud said Wednesday, via golfchannel.com. "They made a ton of food. I have a generator. We were set up for this type of thing, and not thinking we would ever use it like this, but obviously it came in handy.”

While Stroud's house has come in handy, his truck also served an important purpose in ensuring people's safety.

“It can go in about 5 feet of water so they were using my truck to get around the neighborhood to go help people and pets and just everything,” he said.

Stroud won the Barracuda Championship earlier this summer to earn a spot in the PGA Championship. He contended through 3 1/2 rounds at Quail Hollow, before ultimately finishing tied for ninth.

Stroud now enters this week's Dell Technologies Championship 78th in the FedEx Cup standings. Having missed his last two cuts, he will have to pull his game back together this week to make the top 70 and advance to the BMW Championship for the third leg of the playoffs.