ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit knows everybody is throwing darts when it comes to Heisman Trophy candidates for the 2017 college football season, with guys like Louisville's Lamar Jackson, USC's Sam Darnold and Penn State's Saquon Barkley being the most frequent submissions.

Kirk Herbstreit talks Heisman hopes for Alabama's Jalen Hurts, Auburn's Jarrett Stidham

Here's the fun part. Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham are also in that discussion. And it's not too far off the board to suggest Hurts and/or Stidham will land in those talks all season. Could the Iron Bowl handle two potential Heisman Trophy candidates?

MORE: Why Alabama always stays in title hunt

"You and I might look like clowns by the time the season is over, but it's fair to say," Herbstreit told Sporting News. "I think both Auburn and Alabama could have Heisman-contending quarterbacks."

Hurts was on the fringe of that conversation in 2016 after leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff championship game as a true freshman. He passed for 2,780 yards, 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions and rushed for 954 yards and 13 scores. Hurts also welcomes former New England Patriots assistant coach Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator, a shrewd hire by Nick Saban this offseason.

That adds up to a chance for Hurts to make the first definitive Heisman statement of the season against No. 3 Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

"I think Jalen Hurts has a chance to have a monster year in Brian Daboll's new offense," Herbstreit said. "Calvin Ridley is going to put up numbers, too. Between the two of them I think Hurts will become a name that people start to talk about around October when he really starts to put those numbers up."

MORE: Ranking 30 hottest in college football today

Meanwhile, Stidham's arrival at Auburn has led to soaring preseason expectations, especially after the spring game, where he completed 16 of 20 passes for 267 yards and rushed for a score. The Baylor transfer solidifies the quarterback position for the first time since 2013, and is working with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Herbstreit said Stidham — like Cam Newton in 2010 and Nick Marshall in '13 — puts stress on safeties and linebackers and opens up the one-on-one vertical passing game.

If Auburn can do that, Herbstreit said, then watch out.

"I did a game of his two years ago when he was at Baylor and his skill set fits him perfectly to what Gus Malzahn really likes to do," Herbstreit said. "When they've got a quarterback who can run it and throw it, that offense becomes very difficult to defend. I think people will be surprised by Jarrett Stidham's ability to run the football, which will open up a lot of aspects in that offense."

MORE:

Sporting News' Top 40 college football player rankings for 2017



Both Hurts and Stidham figure to have their teams in the SEC West race leading up to the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. If both darts land as Heisman Trophy finalists, then the bull's eye is the game of the year.

Herbstreit continues to partner with Allstate, and this year has a three-pronged "All Hands In" initiative. "Each year it's kind of tweaked it for the better," Herbstreit said. This year there are three variables. Off the field, on the field and social." He's teaming with Alabama and Florida State fans along with members of the Atlanta Falcons to build a community garden at the Metro Atlanta Boys and Girls Club on Friday. Herbstreit also will have his #AllHandsIn pick of the week. He's also encouraging fans to say nice things about teams on Twitter through #SweetTalk. In October, fans who use #sweettalk and #sweepstakes will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the national championship game.