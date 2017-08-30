Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been banned for five years from all forms of cricket for his part in a Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal.

Five-year ban for Pakistan batsman Sharjeel

Sharjeel and fellow Pakistan international Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended in February amid a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) probe into alleged corruption.

Opener Sharjeel, who has played one Test and 40 limited-overs matches for his country, was banned for five years - half of which has been suspended - at a tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

Sharjeel, 28, and Latif, 31, pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in March, so the duo were told they must report to a three-man anti-corruption tribunal.

Shaigan Ijaz, Sharjeel's lawyer, stated that an appeal will be launched to challenge the left-hander's punishment.

"We were expecting acquittal against the spot-fixing charges and we are going to appeal against them," Ijaz said immediately after the verdict.

"I insist that we are not complaining against the behaviour of the tribunal members, but we are objecting to the decision.

"As we understand, those three serious charges have not been proven. For now, we have concerns and will lodge an appeal after having a full, detailed order in the next 14 days."

PCB lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi said: "The suspended sentence isn't defined as yet in the PCB anti-corruption code as there is a limited provision.

"Just because two-and-a-half years of the sentence are suspended doesn't mean the player can automatically be eligible to play after completing half his sentence.

"There is a complete process of rehabilitation, and many more conditions to be met before reintegration."

Paceman Mohammad Irfan and spinner Mohammad Nawaz have already been banned for a year and two months respectively as part of the inquiry.