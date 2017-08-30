The blockbuster trade between the Cavs and the Celtics has stalled due to Cleveland's concerns with the future health of Isaiah Thomas' right hip but the point guard said Tuesday his injury is not going to be a long-term concern.

Isaiah Thomas says troublesome hip 'won't be a problem in the future'

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career," Thomas told ESPN. "Maybe I am not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I'm going to be back, and I'm going to be the same player again. No doctor has told me anything different than that."

Thomas first injured his hip this past season when Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns fell on him during a game. He then kept playing on it which exacerbated the injury, eventually causing him to miss the last three games of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers.

The former Washington Husky was then traded to Cleveland earlier this month along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the rights to the Nets' 2018 first round pick for Kyrie Irving.

The trade was put on hold when Cleveland apparently didn't like what they saw in Thomas' physical. But the 2016-17 MVP candidate is adamant he will be ready to go next season and that his injury will not hamper his career moving forward.

Thomas saw Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special surgery in New York to give him a diagnosis on strength of his right hip moving forward.

"He told me, 'I have seen hips worse than yours with guys who played at a high level and had great careers,'" he said. "At the moment, yes, I am injured, but I have made progress from May."

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game this past season and was one of the favorites to win the MVP award as the Celtics finished the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

He said he expects to get back to that level soon.

"I am not damaged," he said. "I'll be back, and I'll be the same player."