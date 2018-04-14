



The best active NHL player at every jersey number, 1 to 97 Hockey is a sport that loves tradition and celebrating its past. There are certain jersey numbers that are synonymous with the sport, like No. 66 and No. 99. Other numbers provide instant recognition for hockey fans, like Bobby Orr’s No. 4, Gordie Howe’s No. 9 and presently Alex Ovechkin’s No. 8 and Sidney Crosby’s No. 87. Young stars like Connor McDavid (No. 97), Jack Eichel (No. 15) an Auston Matthews (No. 34) could also build a similar legacy. Hockey doesn’t just have jerseys. It has sweaters, or at least it used to. People still like to say they wear their favorite player’s sweater to the local barn, even that is now a state-of-the-art 18,000-seat multi-purpose facility. Whatever you like to call them, there is no question the hockey jersey is the best (and most acceptable) piece of team sportswear for an adult to wear in public. NHL arenas are packed with people of all ages in jerseys, while there might only be a smattering of them at NBA or MLB games. Here is a look at the best current player for every number that will be worn in the NHL this season.



1

No. 1: Roberto Luongo, G, Panthers









2

No. 2: Duncan Keith, D, Blackhawks



Keith was the workhorse on the Blackhawks' defense during each of their three Stanley Cup runs in the last decade. It's not a stretch to argue he's the most important player on a team with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.



3

No. 3: Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets



Jones needed a couple seasons to fulfill his lofty NHL potential. As the No. 1 defenseman on a 108-point Blue Jackets team in 2016-17, he's just about there.



4

No. 4: Ryan Ellis, D, Predators



Appropriately, a quartet of top defensemen vie for the top player to sport No. 4 — Cam Fowler, Justin Schultz and Niklas Hjalmarsson among them. We'll give the nod to Ellis, who emerged as an integral piece to the NHL's top blue line in 2016-17.



5

No. 5: Mark Giordano, D, Flames



Giordano has gained some competition at the top as he progresses into his 30s, but the steady Flames captain continues to fend off Aaron Ekblad, who took an unexpected step back in 2016-17.



6

No. 6: Shea Weber, D, Canadiens



Weber's demise was greatly exaggerated in 2016-17, his first with the Canadiens. His title as one of the most feared NHL defensemen is very much intact.



7

No. 7: Kyle Turris, C, Senators



Turris is the No. 1 center for a Senators team that came within one win of the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. He edges out Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie by a hair.



8

No. 8: Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals



The No. 8 is one of the most hotly contested in hockey, but it was Ovechkin's name that forged its fame. Honorable mentions go to Drew Doughty and Joe Pavelski.



9

No. 9: Taylor Hall, LW, Devils



Hall ditched his No. 4 upon joining the Devils. Even after a down 2016-17, he gets the nod over Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene.



10

No. 10: Corey Perry, RW, Ducks



Perry may soon be usurped by J.T. Miller or Alexander Wennberg, but not yet.



11

No. 11: Anze Kopitar, C, Kings



Kopitar had a 2016-17 to forget but he's still one of the best three-to-five best centers in the sport. He’s Jonathan Toews in Evgeni Malkin’s body.



12

No. 12: Patrick Marleau, LW, Maple Leafs



After 1,493 games, Marleau traded in his Sharks teal for Maple Leafs blue. The No. 12 takes on a whole new life in Toronto.



13

No. 13: Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames



Pavel Datsyuk had a stranglehold on the No. 13 for the last decade. Now that he's winding down his playing days in the KHL, it's Gaudreau's to lose for years to come.



14

No. 14: Jamie Benn, LW, Stars



Benn is one of the best all-around players in the league, and the captain of a team out to prove 2016-17 was a gross anomaly.



15

No. 15: Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ducks



Ryan Getzlaf finished 2016-17 as one of the hottest players in hockey, helping him to delay the inevitable beginning of Jack Eichel’s reign as the best No. 15.



16

No. 16: Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers



An injury-plagued 2016-17 masks the fact that Barkov achieved elite center status during the games he did play. He should be able to hold off Mitch Marner for the foreseeable future.



17

No. 17: Wayne Simmonds, RW, Flyers



A remarkably consistent goal scorer the past five seasons who doesn’t mind the rough stuff and seems like a perfect marriage of player and franchise.



18

No. 18: Ondrej Palat, LW, Lightning



Ondrej Palat hasn't always been given the credit that's due for his contributions to the Lightning's "Triplets" line. Those days are over.



19

No. 19: Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks



There are at least three potential Hockey Hall of Fame members wearing No. 19 right now, but with all respect to Joe Thornton and Nicklas Backstrom (world-class centers as well), Toews is the choice.



20

No. 20: Ryan Suter, D, Wild



Suter isn't getting any younger, but his contributions are still Norris Trophy-caliber.



21

No. 21: Kyle Okposo, RW, Sabres



The list of wings who have averaged more points per game than Okposo the past three seasons includes Patrick Kane, Jamie Benn, Alex Ovechkin, Joe Pavelski and Taylor Hall (and Benn and Pavelski have spent time at center).



22

No. 22: Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Rangers



Shattenkirk will keep his No. 22 as he transitions to Ranger blue, courtesy of Nick Holden.



23

No. 23: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Coyotes



OKL is well on his way to becoming one of the NHL's most prolific defensemen, even after a down 2016-17.



24

No. 24: Matt Dumba, D, Wild



Dumba, drafted seventh overall in 2012, set career highs in goals (11), assists (23) and points (34) in 2016-17.



25

No. 25: James van Riemsdyk, LW, Maple Leafs



That van Riemsdyk's career renaissance coincided with a number swap probably means nothing. Thank the kids (and Borje Salming).



26

No. 26: Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets



Is there a more underrated forward in the NHL? The Jets captain now has back-to-back 70-point seasons to his credit.



27

No. 27: Ryan McDonagh, D, Rangers



McDonagh has the upper hand on both Alex Pietrangelo and Dougie Hamilton, but it's close.



28

No. 28: Claude Giroux, C, Flyers



A nightmare of a 2016-17 season behind him, Giroux is still among the top 12-15 centers in the NHL.



29

No. 29: Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers



The Leon Draisaitl vs. Patrik Laine debate sure will be a fun one over the next 10 years. Laine may soon become the NHL's best pure goal scorer, but Draisaitl has the edge right now.



30

No. 30: Henrik Lundqvist, G, Rangers



It won't be long now until Matt Murray stakes his claim, but Lundqvist is still king.



31

No. 31 Carey Price, G, Canadiens



There's not a goalie in the NHL more single-handedly tied to the success of his team than Price.



32

No. 32: Jonathan Quick, G, Kings



Quick is not one of the top three or four goaltenders in the NHL, regardless of how many Kings fans or ex-players who talk about hockey on television say so, but he is above-average and capable of producing spurts of spectacular work.



33

No. 33: Dustin Byfuglien, D, Jets



He’s even better than the traditional offensive stats suggest, and those alone would make him a top-15 defenseman. Stick tap to Henrik Sedin, who would have been in this spot for several years.



34

No. 34: Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs



Matthews was preordained for NHL stardom, but no one predicted a 40-goal rookie season. The No. 34 will be locked up for a long time.



35

No. 35: Cory Schneider, G, Devils



Schneider, not Henrik Lundqvist or Tuukka Rask or Carey Price, has the best save percentage since his rookie year in 2010-11.



36

No. 36: Mats Zuccarello, LW, Rangers



He’s gone from on the fringe of the Rangers’ plans (he opted to stay in Russia after the lockout ended in 2013 until the KHL season was over) to one of their most indispensable players.



37

No. 37: Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins



The top two-way center in the league in the post-Pavel Datsyuk prime era.



38

No. 38: Boone Jenner, C, Blue Jackets



Jenner couldn't replicate his 30-goal season in 2016-17, but he's an important piece of the Blue Jackets' future.



39

No. 39: Logan Couture, C, Sharks



A wonderfully talented two-way player on a team that is seeking a return to the Stanley Cup Final.



40

No. 40: Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins



Rask remains a top-five goaltender, even as the Bruins' defense corps has crumbled around him.



41

No. 41: Craig Anderson, G, Senators



Anderson, 36, has been an ageless wonder whose incredible 2016-17 helped prop up the Senators, both on and off the ice.



42

No. 42: Josh Manson, D, Ducks



Manson emerged as a major player in the Ducks' shutdown defensive corps. His offensive numbers are nothing sexy, but he's highly coveted around the league.



43

No. 43: Nazem Kadri, C, Maple Leafs



Kadri is finally established as a critical piece to the Leafs' young core, perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Mike Babcock era.



44

No. 44: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D, Sharks



Vlasic’s reputation as an “offensive” defenseman took a big step forward when it became well known that the Sharks have the puck a lot when he’s on the ice.



45

No. 45: Sami Vatanen, D, Ducks



He’s a talented offensive-minded defenseman who is yet another example of the Ducks' embarrassment of riches on the blue line.



46

No. 46: David Krejci, C, Bruins



Krejci went from underappreciated to overrated, but he remains a consistent producer even if it'll never match the monster contract the Bruins gave him.



47

No. 47: Hampus Lindholm, D, Ducks



Is it a prerequisite to wear a number in the 40s if you're a talented Ducks defenseman?



48

No. 48: Tomas Hertl, LW, Sharks



Hertl has really lost steam since a stellar rookie campaign, but he’s still a young forward with plenty of potential and personality.



49

No. 49: Victor Rask, C, Hurricanes



He’s settled in as a useful No. 2 center for a young Hurricanes team on the rise. Plus, good luck finding many other good No. 49s around.



50

No. 50: Corey Crawford, G, Blackhawks



Crawford has won the Stanley Cup twice and the Jennings Trophy (team with the lowest goals against average) twice but hasn't yet been able to nail down top Vezina consideration.



51

No. 51: Jake Gardiner, D, Maple Leafs



Gardiner could become a cap casualty in the Maple Leafs' long-term plans, but right now he's a fixture for the up-and-comers.



52

No. 52: Jonathan Ericsson, D, Red Wings



He has never had more than four goals of 15 points in a season, but did spend a few seasons as a top-pairing defenseman on a playoff team.



53

No. 53: Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Flyers



It wasn't his greatest sophomore season, but Gostisbehere is on his way to becomming one of the NHL's most prolific defensemen as soon as he figures everything out.



54

No. 54: Adam McQuaid, D, Bruins



McQuaid played more games (77) in 2016-17 than all the other No. 54s combined, so he wins by default.



55

No. 55: Mark Scheifele, C, Jets



Scheifele is one of the NHL's bright young stars, if not its most unheralded one. The future of No. 55 is in good hands.



56

No. 56: Erik Haula, C, Golden Knights



Haula can reach the highest gear there is, but all of that speed hasn’t translated into a place higher up the lineup yet.



57

No. 57: Tyler Myers, D, Jets



Before missing most of last season, Myers was a consistent minutes-eater as a solid, if slightly overrated, No. 3 or 4 defenseman.



58

No. 58 Kris Letang, D, Penguins



The Penguins went and won a Cup without their top defenseman last season. Imagine if he can stay healthy.



59

No. 59: Roman Josi, D, Predators



He’s the best defenseman on the league's best defense, which includes P.K. Subban, and among the top 10 in the league.



60

No. 60: Markus Granlund, C, Canucks



As the sole No. 60 in the NHL during the 2016-17 season, Granlund hasn't had a lot of competition for this honor of late.



61

No. 61: Mark Stone, LW, Senators



Make that three consecutive 20-goal, 50-point seasons for one of the more underrated wings in hockey.



62

No. 62: Carl Hagelin, LW, Penguins



He's taken a step back after breaking onto the Pittsburgh scene as one third of the "HBK Line," but he's still a critical role player for the champion Penguins.



63

No. 63: Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins



Marchand once again re-upped his career bests with a 39-goal, 85-point showing in 2016-17. Once merely a pint-sized, petulant act, he's become one of the NHL's premier goal scorers.



64

No. 64: Mikael Granlund, C, Wild



Granlund finally took the next step offensively with career highs in goals (26) and points (69) to couple with his excellent two-way talent.



65

No. 65: Erik Karlsson, D, Senators



Drew Doughty is a fabulous defenseman, but the best player on the planet at the position is Karlsson, who's been jipped of his third Norris Trophy more than once.



66

No. 66: Josh Ho-Sang, LW, Islanders









67

No. 67: Max Pacioretty, LW, Canadiens



Pacioretty proved worthy of the Canadiens' captaincy with his fourth straight 30-goal season and fifth in six years.



68

No. 68: Mike Hoffman, LW, Senators



The end of an era as Jaromir Jagr may have taken his final NHL skate in No. 68. Hoffman is a capable successor, at least. It's not an easy number to live up to.



69

No. 70: Braden Holtby, G, Capitals



Holtby is a perennial Vezina finalist. The Capitals' postseason shortcomings are no fault of his own.



70

No. 71: Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins



His inability to avoid injury (just like his greatness, at times) has been overshadowed by Sidney Crosby, but he’s failed to play 70 games in every season since 2008-09 but one, and in that one he still only played 75. Still, when healthy, Malkin is a Hart-caliber talent.



71

No. 72: Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Blue Jackets



Allowing that Bobrovsky deserves a mulligan for his terrible 2015-16 because of injury and the awfulness of the team in front of him, he bounced back in a big way, winning the secon Vezina of his career.



72

No. 73: Tyler Toffoli, RW, Kings



Toffoli is one of the best young wingers in the league, and he’s been a consistent source of offense the past two seasons when his team has struggled to score at times.



73

No. 74: John Carlson, D, Capitals



He’s been his team’s No. 1 defenseman for a while now, and the Capitals are going to need him healthy to once and for all make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.



74

No. 75: Ryan Reaves, RW, Penguins



Reaves takes his No. 75 and all the grit to the Penguins this season.



75

No. 76: P.K. Subban, D, Predators



Subban may no longer be the No. 1 defenseman on his own team, but he's easily top 10 and probably top five in the league.



76

No. 77: Victor Hedman, D, Lightning



While Hedman might lack Chris Pronger’s propensity of surliness, he is the closest comparison to Pronger’s combination of size and skill on defense in the league.



77

No. 79: Micheal Ferland, LW, Flames



With Andrei Markov off to the KHL, Ferland assumes the mantle of top No. 79 by default.



78

No. 81: Phil Kessel, RW, Penguins



Here's a picture of Kessel holding his second Stanley Cup, Leafs fans.



79

No. 82: Colin White, C, Senators



White has all of two NHL games to his name entering the 2017-18 season, but we'll give it to him based on pedigree. The other options aren't great.



80

No. 83: Jay Beagle, C, Capitals



Beagle, at 31, is coming off possibly the best season of his professional career. He may be in for a bigger role with all of the free agency departures.



81

No. 85: Mathieu Perreault, C, Jets



Perreault has been an analytics darling who has drifted between center and the wing for the Jets, though he’s run into some shooting percentage-driven issues of late.



82

No. 86: Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning



Kucherov took over in the absence of Steven Stamkos and nearly willed the Lightning to the playoffs. He's a bona fide star and Hart Trophy contender going into 2017-18.



83

No. 87: Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins



Maybe the most interesting question here is when will another great player wear this number? Kids all over North America wear it when they’re little, but trying to be the next No. 87 is going to be a lot of pressure for a teenager.



84

No. 88: Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks



A Hart Trophy in his pocket, Kane followed with an 89-point year, though it'll be on him and Jonathan Toews to get the razor-thin Blackhawks back on a Stanley Cup track.



85

No. 89: Sam Gagner, C, Blue Jackets



Gagner turned into a nifty role player for the Jackets after a career-high 50 points in 2016-17.



86

No. 90: Ryan O’Reilly, C, Sabres



O’Reilly is one of the Sabres' two elite centers around whom the Sabres have ample opportunity to build a contender.



87

No. 91: Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning



This is arguably the hardest number, with Tyler Seguin, Vladimir Tarasenko and John Tavares all checking in as world-class No. 91s (it is the new No. 19). Stamkos stayed in Tampa and is primed to deliver a Cup after a season lost to injury.



88

No. 92: Ryan Johansen, C, Predators



Also a tough one because Evgeny Kuznetsov and Gabriel Landeskog are also great, young players. Johansen has proven he can be a legit No. 1 center, and Kuznetsov is very close to doing so. It’s almost a toss-up.



89

No. 93: Jakub Voracek, RW, Flyers



Voracek is still a top 10 winger in the league, a dynamic offensive player who fits so well next to Claude Giroux.



90

No. 96: Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche



Rantanen slid to the Avs at 10th overall in 2015 and potted 20 goals in his first NHL season. Expect more from the big, talented winger as the team improves around him.