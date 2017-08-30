Rockets owner Leslie Alexander increases Hurricane Harvey donation to $10M

Leslie Alexander has decided to up his initial donation of $4 million towards the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to a whopping $10 million, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.

The Rockets owner informed Houston mayor Sylvester Turner of his decision after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the city.

Harvey, which is the first major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) to make landfall in the continental United States in 12 years, has caused massive flooding and damage to the city.

Alexander isn't the only sports figure opening his wallet to aid the people of Houston. Astros owner Jim Crane donated $4 million, while the Texans funded $1 million.

Texans defensive end JJ Watt started a fundraiser Sunday night in which he donated $100,000. The fundraiser has surpassed multiple goals made by Watt and donations have gone beyond the $1 million mark.

Recently, Alexander made headlines when he announced he was putting the Rockets up for sale.