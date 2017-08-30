Baylor offers free tickets, meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Waco, Texas, was lucky enough to get through Hurricane Harvey basically unscathed, so Baylor is welcoming those affected to McLane Stadium on Saturday for free to enjoy a football game and a meal.
Baylor will also host Sam Houston State and Richmond on Friday in another free game that was relocated due to weather.