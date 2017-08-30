Waco, Texas, was lucky enough to get through Hurricane Harvey basically unscathed, so Baylor is welcoming those affected to McLane Stadium on Saturday for free to enjoy a football game and a meal.

Baylor offers free tickets, meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

announced Tuesday

MORE:

Hurricane Harvey forces BYU-LSU game to move to New Orleans



The program

Waco, Texas, was lucky enough to get through Hurricane Harvey basically unscathed, so Baylor is welcoming those affected to McLane Stadium on Saturday for free to enjoy a football game and a meal.

announced Tuesday

MORE:

Hurricane Harvey forces BYU-LSU game to move to New Orleans



that up to eight free tickets will be given to affected families who fill out a online form prior to Saturday’s game against Liberty. Those fans will be given a parking pass and a complimentary meal.

Baylor will also host Sam Houston State and Richmond on Friday in another free game that was relocated due to weather.