Baylor offers free tickets, meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Waco, Texas, was lucky enough to get through Hurricane Harvey basically unscathed, so Baylor is welcoming those affected to McLane Stadium on Saturday for free to enjoy a football game and a meal.

announced Tuesday


MORE:
Hurricane Harvey forces BYU-LSU game to move to New Orleans

The program


that up to eight free tickets will be given to affected families who fill out a online form prior to Saturday’s game against Liberty. Those fans will be given a parking pass and a complimentary meal.

Baylor will also host Sam Houston State and Richmond on Friday in another free game that was relocated due to weather.

