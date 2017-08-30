News

Sporting News
Sergio Garcia married into a Texas family and he's stepping up to help his wife's home state.

Sergio Garcia donating to Texas flood relief with every birdie, eagle

The Masters champion said Tuesday he will donate $2,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle he makes during the FedEx Cup playoffs to relief efforts in Texas, which has been inundated in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



Garcia's wife, Angela Akins, is from Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and was on the golf teams at TCU and Texas. Her father Marty was an All-American quarterback at Texas in the 1970s.



Garcia is one of numerous sports figures to offer assistance as devastating floods continue to overwhelm Houston and Southeast Texas. Texans star J.J. Watt has led a crowdsourced fundraising campaign that had cleared $1.5 million in donations by midday Tuesday, and the owners of the Texans, Astros and Rockets have all pledged at least $1 million to relief efforts.


