Sergio Garcia donating to Texas flood relief with every birdie, eagle

Sergio Garcia married into a Texas family and he's stepping up to help his wife's home state.

The Masters champion said Tuesday he will donate $2,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle he makes during the FedEx Cup playoffs to relief efforts in Texas, which has been inundated in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



My wife @TheAngelaAkins & I are donating $2k for every birdie & $5k for every eagle I make during the #FedExCup to help #Texas. #TexasFlood

— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 29, 2017



Garcia's wife, Angela Akins, is from Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and was on the golf teams at TCU and Texas. Her father Marty was an All-American quarterback at Texas in the 1970s.



Looking forward to @TheSergioGarcia making lots of birdies & eagles over the next 3 events! We love you Texas & are here for you. #Texas https://t.co/0z7aXB0GtM

— Angela Akins Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) August 29, 2017



Garcia is one of numerous sports figures to offer assistance as devastating floods continue to overwhelm Houston and Southeast Texas. Texans star J.J. Watt has led a crowdsourced fundraising campaign that had cleared $1.5 million in donations by midday Tuesday, and the owners of the Texans, Astros and Rockets have all pledged at least $1 million to relief efforts.

