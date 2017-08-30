Liverpool have rejected a fresh proposal of an initial £22 million with a further £3m in add-ons from Crystal Palace for Mamadou Sakho.

Crystal Palace must meet Liverpool’s £30m Sakho asking price

Goal understands it was the third attempt from the Eagles to recruit the centre-back below valuation this summer and was duly dismissed by the Merseysiders, who want £30m.

Palace 7/4 to be relegated

That message was again relayed to Palace chairman Steve Parish, who submitted the offer and is expected to return with a payment structure that meets Liverpool’s asking price.

As revealed by Goal on July 4, Sakho has already agreed personal terms with the Selhurst Park outfit, having enjoyed an influential loan spell with them last season.

MORE:

Liverpool's £70m+ Lemar negotiations to go 'down to the wire'

| Liverpool confirm club-record transfer of Naby Keita for next season

| Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

| Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League



Leicester City, West Brom and West Ham have been linked with the Frenchman, but he is intent on returning to Palace.

Liverpool are happy to sanction his departure if achievable extras in a package totalling £30m is presented to them before the close of the window.