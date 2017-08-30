Well, this might make things a bit awkward in the Golden State locker room.

Kevin Durant says ‘nobody wants to play in Under Armours’

On a podcast with Bill Simmons and The Ringer, Kevin Durant took a shot at Under Armour, Stephen Curry’s biggest endorser, when discussing Maryland’s ability, or lack thereof, to keep in-state recruits.

“I think a lot of kids, to be honest, they don’t choose Maryland unless they play in like an Under Armour [AAU] system coming up,” said Durant, a Maryland native who played collegiately at Texas. “Shoe companies have a real, real big influence on where these kids go. Nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I’m sorry. The top kids don’t because they all play Nike.”

When asked if he’s told Curry how he feels about his footwear allegiance, Durant, who signed a $300 million deal with Nike in 2014, responded: “Nah, but come on man, everybody knows that [nobody wants to play in Under Armour shoes]. They just don’t want to say nothing.”

Under Armour, based out of Baltimore, was founded by Maryland alumnus Kevin Plank and has outfitted the Terrapins' sports teams since 2008.

For what it’s worth, Durant said he decided to leave home and play for the Longhorns simply to “see what’s outside of that area.”