Ranking all 31 NFL stadiums, from worst to best The NFL is always pushing the single-game attendance experience vs. watching every game at home, but the league's 31 venues are not created equal.



Some stadiums are Sunday shrines, and others are downright dumps. Here’s how Sporting News values each league venue, from 31st to first, going into the 2017 season. MORE: Ranking all 51 Super Bowl-winning teams



1

FedEx Field (Redskins)



Open since: 1997

Capacity: 82,000 RFK Stadium in D.C. was a perfect place for the Hogs and hailing to the Redskins. Washington really mailed it in with FedEx Field, located in a made-up city in Maryland. Let’s hope they can find a home with more downtown mojo again soon.



2

Oakland Alameda Coliseum (Raiders)



Open since: 1966

Capacity: 56,0657 The Black Hole has plenty of team spirit, but unfortunately it got sucked into a ugly stadium situation, the biggest factor in forcing the Raiders toward Las Vegas.



3

​StubHub Center (Chargers)



Open since: 2003

Capacity: 27,000 The NFL and the team are trying to sell the intimate setting as a unique short-term situation, but this isn’t exactly the best place for a rushed transition from San Diego. The Chargers won’t be able to wait to get away from quaint.



4

​Solider Field (Bears)



Open since: 1924

Capacity: 61,500 You can’t beat the location right near Lake Michigan on Chicago’s Museum Campus. But even after a pricey renovation, it’s been hard to find the sweet spot between modernity and maturity. That’s especially in relation to the home of Bears’ archrivals in Green Bay.



5

​Los Angeles Coliseum (Rams)



Open since: 1923

Capacity: 93,000 "The Grand Old Lady" is rich with history, as the once/current home of the NFL plus all the tradition of USC football and the Olympic Games. But for the Rams’ purposes of luxury rebranding, it doesn’t do. Thus its temporary status before the Rams' new tricked-out home is done.



6

​Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins)



Open since: 1987

Capacity: 64,767 It's been 30 years, and it’s already been called Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Stadium, Land Shark Stadium and Sun Life Stadium. There’s no question it’s been a solid home for all things Miami football — it just lacks anything spectacular.



7

​EverBank Field (Jaguars)



Open since: 1995

Capacity: 67,246 The former Alltel Stadium still packs them in, from the NFL in Jacksonville NFL to the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” aka Florida-Georgia. There have been some recent improvements in an attempt to match some of its more modern brethren.



8

​Bank of America Stadium (Panthers)



Open since: 1996

Capacity: 75,525 Born as Ericsson Stadium, Charlotte has had the same NFL venue since it was granted an expansion. It just went through some necessary upgrades, but in relation to a lot of the revved-up, newer stadiums, it’s definitely from the 90s.



9

​FirstEnergy Stadium (Browns)



Open since: 1999

Capacity: 67,895 Along with the Indians’ Progressive Field, this has been a big improvement for Cleveland’s NFL team, with the Dawg Pound no longer housed in The Mistake By the Lake that was Municipal Stadium. The energy is there, but thanks to the team’s reboot struggles, the advantage is still lacking.



10

​Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals)



Open since: 2000

Capacity: 65, 515 There’s nothing wrong with the form and function of Cincinnati’s NFL venue, but it doesn’t have the same riverfront location as the Reds’ Great American Ballpark. It lost something when it moved from “The Jungle.”



11

​New Era Stadium (Bills)



Open since: 1973

Capacity: 71,870 Rich turned Ralph Wilson turned New Era, Buffalo’s home in Orchard Park, N.Y., has been central to the some of the most loyal and hungry NFL fans. It has the same community feel as that of Lambeau Field, but it could use more updating.



12

​Raymond James Stadium (Buccaneers)



Open since: 1998

Capacity: 65,890 "The New Sombrero" has seen some great moments in Tampa, from the Bucs’ dominant defensive heyday to plenty of Outback Bowls. The pirate ship is cool, but with a bunch of new stadiums opening, it has become more middle of the pack.



13

​Nissan Stadium (Titans)



Open since: 1999

Capacity: 69,143 When it first opened as Adelphia Stadium, it provided a noisy atmosphere that led to both the Music City Miracle and an AFC championship. That has cooled off, but with Tennessee finding its groove again, Nashville can find its vintage NFL Sunday sound.



14

​M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens)



Open since: 1998

Capacity: 71,008 It may not have the warehouse look of Camden Yards, but Baltimore’s NFL home brings it own kind of charm to the city, in the heart of the city. It’s a good game-day experience.



15

​MetLife Stadium (Giants and Jets)



Open since: 2002

Capacity: 82,500 As the only shared stadium left in the NFL, the new East Rutherford venue holds up with all the newer ones with amenities and spaciousness. It deserves another shot at hosting a Super Bowl, despite the northern weather worry thing.



16

​Gillette Stadium (Patriots)



Open since: 2002

Capacity: 66,829 Foxborough is closer to Providence than Boston, but once one gets used to getting there to watch the most dominant team in the NFL, the stadium brings a jacked-up feel to match the intimidation New England creates for its visitors.



17

​Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Broncos)



Open since: 2001

Capacity: 76,125 It was important for Denver to keep the attitude associated with the altitude of Mile High. The stadium blends functional with picturesque in the mountains, and the fans make it come alive.



18

​Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts)



Open since: 2008

Capacity: 70,000 The Luke has been a force in hosting events, from the Super Bowl to the Big Ten championship. It has a great spot in the heart of downtown Indy and also serves as a superb host to the NFL Scouting Combine.



19

​Ford Field (Lions)



Open since: 2002

Capacity: 65,000 The location can’t be beat, right next to Comerica Park, home of the Tigers, and the revered Detroit Athletic Club. It’s been such a nice upgrade over the Pontiac Silverdome as a well-maintained modern stadium.



20

​NRG Stadium (Texans)



Open since: 2002

Capacity: 71,795 The excellent site of Super Bowl LI was a second-time host for a reason — it’s a solid, all-around facility, even though it’s not very close to downtown. The Texans have had plenty of good recent memories at the old Reliant.



21

​Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles)



Open since: 2003

Capacity: 69,176 Philadelphia needed a turf- and fan-friendlier stadium than Veterans. The Link has bridged the gap nicely to become one of the league’s most underrated venues.



22

​Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons)



Open since: 2017

Capacity: 71,000 The Georgia Dome wasn’t too old, but it got outdated in a hurry. This will be a big improvement just across the street, even though it carries the same title sponsor as the home of the Falcons' archrivals in the Big Easy.



23

​U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings)



Open since: 2016

Capacity: 66,665 The Vikings' new venue set the tone for the next wave of NFL stadiums. Don’t be fooled by the spaceship exterior; it’s a complete gem ready to sparkle for Super Bowl XLII.



24

​University of Phoenix Stadium (Cardinals)



Open since: 2006

Capacity: 63,400 It looks a little like the combination of a Goodyear Blimp and a cooked Jiffy Pop, but somehow it carries a futuristic charm. Since it opened, Glendale has been built up better for the Arizona fans who fill this fine facility every week.



25

​Levi’s Stadium (49ers)



Open since: 2014

Capacity: 68,500 OK, the Santa Clara location isn’t ideal for all the fans in San Francisco. But once one gets past the “hard to get to” part, it’s a terrific new facility, showcased in all its glory for Super Bowl 50.



26

​Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Saints)



Open since: 1975

Capacity: 73,208 One power outage does not take away from the resilience and importance of this building, the last old-school dome standing anywhere in any sport. One won’t find a better indoor party, an extension of the spirit that is New Orleans. The Super Bowl isn’t the same without the Superdome.



27

​Heinz Field (Steelers)



Open since: 2001

Capacity: 68,400 This venue gets bonus points for serving as a great supporting actor in The Dark Night Risks, even if its playing surface was CGI-harmed in the process. It's a beautiful open setting worthy of all the traditions of Black and Gold, down to the last Terrible Towel.



28

​Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs)



Open since: 1972

Capacity: 76,416 It's perfectly located for supreme tailgating and getting the Kansas City faithful sauced up to make the noise to match the sea of roaring red. It’s a good mix of what Green Bay and Seattle have.



29

​AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)



Open since: 2009

Capacity: 80,000 Some people don’t love the football amusement park known as Jerry World, but it deserves credit for being modernly majestic more so than a messy monstrosity. They do things bigger in Texas, and there’s nothing wrong with Mr. Jones going extra large for his 'Boys.



30

​CenturyLink Field (Seahawks)



Open since: 2002

Capacity: 69,000 Seattle lies on Puget Sound, and it’s known for coffee, rain and grunge. So it’s appropriate for its stadium to have a loud, perked-up crowd that forms its own elemental mosh pit of intimidation. It serves up a home-field advantage like no other.