Yankees GM Brian Cashman headed to Japan to scout superstar

Not to be outdone by other major MLB markets, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is on his way to Japan to scout superstar pitcher/outfielder Shohei Otani, according to the New York Post.

Otani, who hits lefty and pitches righty, is batting .345 (49-for-142) with five homers and 21 RBIs in 44 games as a hitter for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters this season. He’s only pitched in one game in 2017, but posted a stellar 10-4 record, 1.86 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 140 innings in 2016. According to a CBS report earlier this year, Otani’s fastball has been clocked at 102 mph.

Dodgers brass, including president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, scouted Otani in Japan two weeks ago. The Red Sox are also reported to have interest.

New York, as it stands, can only offer Otani an $8 million signing bonus due to his age (23) and other collective bargaining agreement guidelines. However, Cashman can up that number if he acquires other clubs' international pool money via trade.