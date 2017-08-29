Villa hails 'spectacular' Asensio and predicts another 'glorious' Spain era

David Villa has hailed Marco Asensio as "spectacular" and believes Spain have the talent in their ranks to enjoy a new "glorious" era.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui handed New York City striker Villa a shock recall at the age of 35 for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein, with his last international appearance coming at the 2014 World Cup.

Villa was part of a golden generation for Spain and counts a European Championship and a World Cup among his list of achievements with his country.

The former Barcelona star sees a similar level of quality in Spain's current crop, and reserved particular praise for Madrid's star talent Asensio.

"We have to see [Asensio] to enjoy him," he told a news conference. "He's spectacular and he has had an incredible evolution in the last few months.

"We'll enjoy him as a Spanish player for many years. He's making a case to be a starter in Madrid - but that's not up to me, it's up to the coach."

"I have seen very well the evolution of the team at this time. It has huge talent with many great players.

"We all said that we had to have patience after winning the World Cup and that streak of five or six years. The quality of the squad now is amazing.

"Why is there not going to be another glorious time like the one we had?"

Villa's opportunity has arisen in part due to Diego Costa's omission, with the Chelsea striker still AWOL from Chelsea with the striker having been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge by boss Antonio Conte.

And Villa is keen for his former Atletico Madrid team-mate to find a solution.

"I do not care if I'm here because of Diego Costa's situation or not," he added. "He's a great friend and I want him to solve his problem.

"I'm here to help without thinking about what would otherwise be."