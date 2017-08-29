Barcelona defender Marlon set to join Nice

Barcelona defender Marlon is poised to join Ligue 1 club Nice.
The 21-year-old Brazilian centre-back made his first-team breakthrough under Luis Enrique last season with a pair of La Liga starts and a substitute appearance in the Champions League.
Marlon no se entrena con permiso del Club pendiente de cerrar su cesión al Niza #FCBlive
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 29, 2017
Barca tweeted on Tuesday to confirm Marlon had been excused from training with Ernesto Valverde's squad in order to complete a transfer to Nice.
MORE:
Barcelona move to rule out Messi and Iniesta exits
| Di Maria to Barcelona rumours rubbished by super agent Mendes
| Ramos tells Madrid crowd: 'Don't boo Pique'
| Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou
Lucien Favre's side secured a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season but they have started the current campaign poorly.
Napoli beat them 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off round, while they have lost three from four in France's top flight.