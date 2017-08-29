News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

Watch: Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar goes full Superman for incredible diving catch

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar looked like a stunt double auditioning for a role in the next Superman movie Monday against the Red Sox.

Watch: Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar goes full Superman for incredible diving catch

Watch: Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar goes full Superman for incredible diving catch

Known for making spectacular catches, Pillar may have made his best one yet Monday during the sixth inning of a one-run game.



Marcus Stroman enthusiastically clapped and yelled his appreciation for Pillar's super-human effort. The Blue Jays faithful also seemed to understand they had witnessed something incredible because they gave Pillar a standing ovation.

Toronto is virtually out of postseason consideration, but with Pillar manning the outfield, Blue Jays fans still have something worth watching this season.

Back To Top