Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar looked like a stunt double auditioning for a role in the next Superman movie Monday against the Red Sox.

Watch: Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar goes full Superman for incredible diving catch

Known for making spectacular catches, Pillar may have made his best one yet Monday during the sixth inning of a one-run game.

Marcus Stroman enthusiastically clapped and yelled his appreciation for Pillar's super-human effort. The Blue Jays faithful also seemed to understand they had witnessed something incredible because they gave Pillar a standing ovation.

Toronto is virtually out of postseason consideration, but with Pillar manning the outfield, Blue Jays fans still have something worth watching this season.