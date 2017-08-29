Mets shut down Yoenis Cespedes for remainder of season

Yoenis Cespedes' season is officially over.

The Mets shut down their $110 million outfielder for the remainder of the season Monday after Cespedes suffered his second hamstring injury of the year Friday against the Nationals.

Cespedes, who also missed time this season with a quad injury, finished 2017 with a .292/.352/.540 slash line in 81 games. He's expected to be fully healthy for spring training, and the Mets hope other injured players can resume to full health as the club looks to return to the World Series.

Injuries have been a massive problem for the Mets this season with Steven Matz (elbow), Seth Lugo (elbow), Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb), David Wright (shoulder), Jeurys Familia (shoulder) and Noah Syndergaard (shoulder) having missed significant time. The latter two players have come with severe criticism as both pitchers were cleared to throw, likely exacerbating their injuries.

Now Zack Wheeler (arm) and Michael Conforto (shoulder) are down for the count on a roster unfamiliar to the 2015 NL pennant-winning squad.

Wright, who has not played a big league game this season, had his rehabilitation assignment terminated Monday after he again experienced shoulder pain. He will be re-examined in New York later this week, further muddying not only his season but his injury-filled career.