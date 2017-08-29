Nationals pair Scherzer, Werth activated from DL

The Washington Nationals have been boosted by the return of duo Max Scherzer and Jayson Werth.

Few teams in MLB have been a snake-bitten this season as the Nationals.

Stars such as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Werth have either spent time, or are currently on the disabled list.

Nationals fans received some good news on Monday when Werth and Scherzer were activated from the DL ahead of their game against the surging Miami Marlins.

Scherzer (neck) had been out since August 13, when he struck out 10 San Francisco Giants batters in seven innings.

The five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner (12-5) already had 220 strikeouts this season entering Monday's start. He won the NL Cy Young award last season, and he is among the favourites again this year.

Werth has been out since June 3 with a toe injury. He was hitting .262 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs before the injury. He will provide Washington with much-needed depth in the outfield.

Washington (78-51) will likely get another huge boost later this week when Turner is ready to be activated from the 60-day DL.

The speedy infielder has missed two months with a wrist injury, but he is almost done with his Triple-A rehab assignment.

Harper (knee) has progressed slower than anyone in Washington would have hoped after suffering a knee bruise on August 12. But he will likely be back before the end of the regular season, giving the Nationals a chance at a full slate of stars entering the postseason.