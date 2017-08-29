Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is going to take a seat on the bench for a little while.

Yankees to sit struggling Aaron Judge for 'a couple days'

Manager Joe Girardi told reporters Monday that the reeling outfielder will miss Monday's game, and will likely be held out for "a couple games" to get back in sync.



Joe Girardi says Aaron Judge is going to get "a couple days off." That's certainly something.

— Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 28, 2017



Judge, who became MLB's darling before the All-Star break — there was even some premature rumbling he might be the new face of the sport — has hit just .179 since the break. He also has 174 strikeouts in just 125 games played.

While Judge does have 37 home runs and 82 RBIs this season, most of that damage occurred from mid-April to the beginning of July. He has hit just seven home runs since July 7.

Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury will likely start in New York's outfield with Judge out of the lineup.