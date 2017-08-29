Dell Technologies Championship preview: Dustin Johnson looks to build on thrilling playoff win

The PGA Tour will barely be afforded a chance to catch its breath this week after Sunday's thrilling sudden-death playoff involving Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson prevailed after a thunderous tee shot on the first playoff hole, and he now enters this week's Dell Technologies Championship leading the FedEx Cup standings.

The top-70 players in the standings will move on to Chicago in two weeks to compete in the BMW Championship.

The Course

Stunning TPC Boston, a 7,342-yard par 71, plays host this week. This dramatic tree-encapsulated course offers players numerous risk-reward choices. The par-5 18th hole is one of the most exciting finishing holes on Tour.

Though short (530 yards), players are still faced with a decision to go for the green from the fairway because of a large marsh guarding the front of the putting surface. Behind the green is no treat either, as the green slopes back to front.

Defending Champion

Rory McIlroy led a valiant Sunday charge to usurp Paul Casey with a 6-under 65. McIlroy is back in the field this week in need of a good finish. Currently 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings, he is not in danger of missing the third leg, but East Lake is no guarantee.

McIlroy's length off the tee is perfectly suited for these mostly open fairways. His putting has been disappointing this season, but he has shown signs of life this summer.

Favorites

Johnson and Spieth will have everyone's attention after their captivating duel in New York last week. Johnson earned his fourth victory of the season — his first since before the Masters — which has many, himself included, believing his best form has returned. The rest of the field is in trouble if he indeed has rediscovered his swing.

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm are next up in the FedEx Cup standings. Thomas and Matsuyama started the year with a bundle of wins, and both have recently won big events. Rahm contended last week for a while, before slipping up on the back nine.

Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka — six and seven in the standings — will also have their eyes on victory this week to get into that coveted top five.

Sleepers

Adam Scott is back in the field after welcoming his second child into the world. He is currently outside the top 70 (73), so he needs to make the cut this week, at the very least, to continue his season.

Webb Simpson has recorded back-to-back top-six finishes in the last two weeks, making him an intriguing name to watch. His putter has been cooperating lately, which makes his precise iron play very dangerous.