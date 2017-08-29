Matt Harvey is nearing his return.

Matt Harvey tentatively scheduled to rejoin Mets on Friday

The Mets right-hander is tentatively scheduled to rejoin the team's rotation and get back on the field Friday when New York plays the Astros, the New York Post reported Monday.

Harvey was diagnosed with what a team release described as "a stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder" in June and has been sidelined since. After an MRI exam and CT scan that led to the diagnosis, he received a platelet-rich plasma injection at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Harvey also had surgery last July to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.

Harvey has had mixed results in four minor league rehab outings, but the team was encouraged by his performance on Saturday with Double-A Binghamton against Portland.

“When he threw in Double-A last time, the reports weren’t all that glowing,” pitching coach Dan Warthen said. “But [minor league pitching coordinator] Glenn Abbott was raving about this last one. Matt’s delivery was the same every pitch, and everything was coming out cleanly. The fact he was repeating his delivery, I am pleased.

“I think he has a big-time desire to get out there and compete. And show the baseball world and the Mets and everyone else that Harvey is still a force.”

Harvey, 28, was struggling prior to his stint on the disabled list, posting a 5.25 ERA with a 54/35 K/BB ratio in 70 1/3 innings.