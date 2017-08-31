The 2017 summer transfer window has already seen a number of big-money moves, but there is room for more business before the transfer windows shut across Europe.

What transfers could still happen before end of transfer window?

Brazilian sensation Neymar made a historic €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and the Catalan outfit subsequently forked out €105m to Borussia Dortmund for the services of Ousmane Dembele.

With the transfer window set to close in a number of countries, Goal takes a look at the deals that could yet be sealed before Thursday's deadline.

DIEGO COSTA

Diego Costa's protracted exit from Chelsea sees the Spain international in exile in his native Brazil, refusing to set foot in London again. The striker is dead set on a return to Atletico Madrid and has been highly critical of his perceived treatment by Antonio Conte and the Blues.

While Costa is angling for a move to Atletico, he has plenty of admirers across Europe, with AC Milan among the list of suitors and Everton have also emerged as a possible - temporary - destination.

The latest, however, is that there remains no deal in place with Atleti, with the transfer set to go right to the wire as the Blues hold out in an attempt to receive their valuation of the player.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

Ever since Neymar's move to PSG, Barcelona have intensified their focus on a number of new recruits and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is one of their main targets.

The Liga outfit have had their efforts to land the Brazil international rebuffed and, despite the fact that Coutinho has made his desire to leave Anfield clear, he is no closer to a move to Catalunya.

Liverpool remain steadfast in their refusal to let the midfielder go, but Barca could theoretically change the Premier League club's mind with the right offer, which would surely be well over the €100m mark.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

After a sensational breakthrough season last year, Kylian Mbappe has earned plenty of admirers and he looks likely to leave Monaco in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain are among the frontrunners for Mbappe's signature, with a number of the capital club's players talking up the notion of a move, but the 18-year-old is also on the radar of a clutch of top European clubs.

Manchester City are keen and Zinedine Zidane made no secret of his desire to bring his compatriot to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, France boss Didier Deschamps has let slip that the teenager will move to another Ligue 1 club.

SERGE AURIER

Of all the teams challenging for Premier League glory, Tottenham have been the least active in the transfer market, but they have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the idea of Aurier joining his side as a rumour, but the Argentine coach is definitely on the look-out for a right-back after losing Kyle Walker in a big-money move to Manchester City.

Ivory Coast international Aurier is also on the radar of Manchester United, but, with Jose Mourinho's side off to a flying start, talk of a move to north London has been intensifying ahead of the transfer deadline.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Alexis Sanchez looks destined to leave Arsenal and, if he does not make his exit during this transfer window, the Chile international could potentially depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sanchez has been linked with Bayern Munich, with Carlo Ancelotti admitting that he is a fan of the 28-year-old, but Manchester City appear to be a more likely destination for the former Barcelona forward.

Arsene Wenger has stressed that Sanchez is happy to remain with the Gunners, with the club having now rejected City's £50 million offer for their star man.

THOMAS LEMAR

Monaco have been forced to deal with an exodus this summer, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko all leaving the club for the Premier League. And the upheaval has not concluded either, with speculation still swirling around a number of their stars.

Thomas Lemar has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, but Liverpool are closer to completing the signing. The Gunners had a €35m bid rejected, and the Reds have doubled that offer.

Indeed, with Arsene Wenger conceding that his club's pursuit of the 21-year-old is over, the Reds are well primed to secure his services and will continue to push hard to bring him in.

DANNY DRINKWATER

Chelsea are attempting to defend their Premier League crown without two players who played key roles in winning the title, with Nemanja Matic joining Manchester United and Diego Costa on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Blues have already added reinforcements in the form of the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Antonio Conte is eyeing up more additions as he looks to defend the title. Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is one of those potential recruits and a move could be completed ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

JONNY EVANS

Pep Guardiola has already added Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy to his Manchester City squad, but the Catalan is still keen to bring in more defensive reinforcements.

West Brom captain - and former Manchester United defender - Jonny Evans is one particular target and, while the Baggies have rejected a bid from City for the 29-year-old, a move could yet materialise.

Tony Pulis has indicated that Evans is likely to stay at The Hawthorns and it remains to be seen whether the top brass at the Etihad are willing to sanction a bigger bid for the Northern Ireland international, but there is enough time for a deal to be struck that works for all parties.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK

Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk has resulted in a stand-off between the Dutch defender and his club Southampton, but a transfer could possibly occur before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Netherlands international has been vocal about his unhappiness with the manner in which the Saints have dealt with the proposed move, handing in a transfer request, but his new boss Mauricio Pellegrino says that he expects the 26-year-old to stay at St Mary's.

Jurgen Klopp is also dealing with a want-away player in Philippe Coutinho, so he can perhaps sympathise with Southampton's position, but the Reds have not given up all hope of coaxing Van Dijk away from the Saints.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN

Liverpool have agreed a fee of £35 million with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Goal understands.

The England international has rejected Chelsea to secure a move to Anfield, and he is now expected to undergo a medical at St George's Park ahead of finalising a five-year deal with the Reds.

The Blues had reached a £40m deal with the Gunners on Monday for the 24-year-old, but Oxlade-Chamberlain delayed his medical with Chelsea before expressing his desire to join Jurgen Klopp's men instead.