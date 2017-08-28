Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus has blamed Carlo Ancelotti for Thomas Muller's ongoing malaise.

Not Muller's fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star's slump

Germany forward Muller was named on the bench for the Bundesliga champions' 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday, coming on in the 73rd minute after Robert Lewandowski netted the first of a second-half brace.

The 27-year-old told ARD after the match that his qualities "seem not to be 100 per cent in demand" under Ancelotti, who praised his cameo but explained a desire to control central areas while retaining the dual wing threat of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery lay behind Muller's omission.

Matthaus feels a more rigid team structure under Ancelotti is hindering Muller, who only scored five Bundesliga goals last term having hit 32 in all competitions under Pep Guardiola in 2015-16.

"Thomas Muller is first-choice for the national team but he's having a hard time at Bayern," Matthaus told Kicker.

"He's selected less often in the important games in Munich and I am sceptical that this will improve this year.

"This has nothing to do with Muller. He needs a coach who wants him in his team, then Muller will not disappoint.

"Muller isn't a number seven, a number nine nor a number 10. He is everything and in between. But Carlo Ancelotti thinks and selects his team very strictly according to a player's position."

Muller is part of Germany's squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Norway, while Bayern travel to Hoffenheim on their return to Bundesliga action on September 9.