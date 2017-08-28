Harry Kane is a double Premier League Golden Boot winner, but he must wait another 12 months before finding the target in August.

Kane's August hoodoo at Spurs stretches into another year following Burnley blank

Remarkably for a player of his obvious talent, the England international has failed to net in the opening month of a top-flight campaign so far in his career.

That run was extended on Sunday as Spurs played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side thought they were on course for a first league success at their temporary home after seeing Dele Alli break the deadlock, but Chris Wood denied them in stoppage-time.



0 - Harry Kane's failed to score in every PL match he has played in August (13 games), despite attempting 42 shots in those games. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/7xDIZ87FzU

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017



Kane’s blank in that contest means that he has now reached unlucky 13 when it comes to August outings without a goal.

Those struggles have not held him back in the past, though, and he will remain confident that the floodgates will open soon.

The 24-year-old took until September 10 to open his account last season and ended up with 29 Premier League efforts to his name

Spurs could do with him finding his shooting boots after the international break, with just four points taken from their three games so far.