Want to know who’s starting for Ohio State? Check moms’ Twitter feeds

Sporting News
Sporting News /

While Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has yet to reveal the Buckeyes’ season-opening depth chart, word of which players will be starting is being leaked via their mothers’ Twitter feeds.

It began Friday afternoon, when Austin Mack’s mom boasted that her son would be starting at wide receiver when Ohio State faces Indiana in its first game of the season on Thursday (via College Football Talk).



A few hours later, cornerback Damon Arnette’s mom shared the good news about her son.



On Saturday, right guard Branden Bowen’s mother, Natalie, got involved.



We’re not sure how Coach Meyer feels about all this, but it’s hard to blame these moms for being so proud of their sons — after all, it’s hard to win a starting job on Ohio State’s football team.

