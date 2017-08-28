While Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has yet to reveal the Buckeyes’ season-opening depth chart, word of which players will be starting is being leaked via their mothers’ Twitter feeds.

Want to know who’s starting for Ohio State? Check moms’ Twitter feeds

It began Friday afternoon, when Austin Mack’s mom boasted that her son would be starting at wide receiver when Ohio State faces Indiana in its first game of the season on Thursday (via College Football Talk).



I received AWESOME news today that @Austin_Mack10 will be starting in next Thursday game vs IU so proud of you #11AM #zone6 pic.twitter.com/hqVHTBwf40

— Shannon Mack (@ShannonMack4) August 25, 2017



A few hours later, cornerback Damon Arnette’s mom shared the good news about her son.



So proud of my son @da3_ysn. @OsuCoachCoombs called and said he is starting cornerback for The Ohio State Buckeyes #blessed ❤️

— Mrs Arnette (@Monti3275) August 25, 2017



On Saturday, right guard Branden Bowen’s mother, Natalie, got involved.



Proud Mom! Just received the call that Branden will be starting as the right guard for The Ohio State!! So proud of your hard word! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/r2ojNV5oR6

— Natalie Bowen (@NatalieOSUmom) August 26, 2017



We’re not sure how Coach Meyer feels about all this, but it’s hard to blame these moms for being so proud of their sons — after all, it’s hard to win a starting job on Ohio State’s football team.