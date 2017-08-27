Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw may be back in the rotation very soon.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw sharp in rehab start

Out since leaving his July 23 start after two innings, Kershaw allowed just one run in five innings while striking out eight batters in his first, and likely only, rehab start Saturday night.

Kershaw had stated earlier this week that he felt healthy enough to return to the rotation a while ago, but he knew how the system worked. All signs are pointing to Kershaw (15-2, 2.04 ERA) returning to the rotation next week.

The Dodgers recently had three of their best pitchers on the DL, but Yu Darvish (back) is expected to return from the DL on Sunday. Alex Wood is still on the DL, but Los Angeles has a plethora of competent pitchers to pick up the slack until he recovers.

With the best record in baseball, and a deep roster, the Dodgers are favorites to make it out of the National League and into the World Series this season.